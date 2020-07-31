Welcome to Cooking Skool, a four-week series designed for young cooks. Each week serves up three themed recipes and how-to videos. Your kitchen guide is LNP | LancasterOnline food writer Kim O’Donnel, who walks you through every step of the way. Together, we’ll try new things, get creative and learn some math, science and history in between. Belly up to the counter and join us for our kitchen adventure!

Raise your hand if you love dessert! In the final installment of this series, we are serving up three ways to sweeten your summer.

To beat the heat, we vote for homemade ice pops. The hard part is in choosing: Will you make blueberry or fudgy wudgy? Decisions, decisions.

For more fruity goodness, consider the parfait, a mix of mashed fruit (your choice) and whipped yogurt, layered in a glass like a tower. As my husband likes to say, “Everybody loves a parfait.”

And for chocolate lovers, you need to stop what you’re doing and make this pudding right now. Inspired by my efforts to make stovetop pudding a zillion years ago when I was about 8 years old, and um, the bowl exploded, I came up with this recipe that you can make in the blender.

Just remember; sweets are treats and should be thought of as such. Don’t forget to eat your vegetables.

On this week's menu: Chocolate blender pudding, ice pops and yogurt and fruit parfaits.

Yogurt and fruit parfaits

The parfait is a dessert invented in France that became popular in the United States.

Typically, it includes fruit layered with ice cream, whipped cream or yogurt.

For this recipe, we are using mashed fruit in the style of a fool, a British dessert. The word fool, derived from the French word fouler, means “to mash.”

Tool Kit

Medium saucepan; potato masher or big wooden spoon; measuring cups and spoons; whisk, 2 mixing bowls, serving glasses.

Tips

The mashed fruit should be chilled before assembling so it does not melt the yogurt.

Parfaits are best served cold and can be made several hours in advance.

Full-fat yogurt is necessary to whip the yogurt, even to a soft texture. If the yogurt appears watery, pour through a strainer. The yogurt will never whip like cream, but it will look like loose cream.

Yogurt and Fruit Parfaits

Makes 6 servings.

Ingredients:

3 cups fruit of your choice: berries, mango, nectarine, banana

1/3 cup granulated sugar

2 to 3 tablespoons water

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 1/2 cups full-fat plain yogurt

1/3 cup powdered sugar or maple syrup

Directions:

Cut the fruit as needed into small pieces and place in a saucepan. Add the sugar and water. Place the pan on the stove top and adjust the heat setting to medium. Stir everything together and heat the fruit until tiny bubbles appear all over. Add the lemon juice and mash until the fruit breaks down into smaller pieces and the liquid has evaporated. You will end up with a fairly thick mixture. Turn off the heat and let the fruit cool slightly. Transfer to a bowl and refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, place the yogurt and powdered sugar in a medium bowl and beat with a whisk. The yogurt will quickly loosen and begin to look creamy.

When ready to assemble, spoon 2 tablespoons of the fruit into the bottom of the dish. Add a few tablespoons of yogurt. Repeat with more fruit and a final topping of yogurt. Keep chilled until ready to serve.