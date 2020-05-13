U.S. agriculture provides many healthy and cost-effective foods to consider, and legumes are one of these and are often overlooked, despite the fact that they have been consumed around the world for over 10,000 years.

Legumes are sturdy plants in the family fabaceae and are good for the soil: they don’t require much watering, are disease and pest resistant and are nitrogen-fixing plants that improve soil quality.

Legumes are good for our health, especially because they are an excellent source of vegetable protein.

The U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends adults try to eat 1 1/2 cups of legumes (the beans and peas subgroup) per week for adults 19 to 51-plus years — this differs per age group and gender — but, unfortunately, research shows that the average American eats less than 1 cup per week.

Legumes are part of the bean and pea vegetable subgroup and include items such as kidney, pinto, black, lima, and garbanzo beans, as well as peanuts and black-eyed, green and split peas.

Pulses and lentils are also legumes. Pulses are dried seeds from legume plants, and lentils are lens-shaped pulses that are supplied from Canada and India (they are a staple of Indian cuisine).

When we add legumes to our diet, we increase nutrients such as dietary fiber, iron, B vitamin folate, potassium, and zinc.

Research has shown that consumption of legumes as part of a healthy diet can help control blood sugar, reduce LDL cholesterol, lower colorectal cancer risk, lower cardiovascular disease risk and possibly aid with weight management.

If eating legumes gives you intestinal distress or gassiness, try gradually increasing your consumption of them over time by adding them as a part of a meal, side dish or snack.

Legumes also work well in soups, stews, salads, chili, stir-fries, salsas and other ethnic dishes.

Legumes can be purchased dry or canned. Dry beans need to be soaked and fully cooked before eating — be sure to follow the rehydration and cooking instructions on the package. Canned beans should be rinsed for 2-3 minutes to lower the sodium content of the beans.

Today is National Hummus Day. Hummus can easily be made by blending garbanzo beans (also known as chickpeas) with herbs and spices. A quarter cup of chickpeas is approximately 65 calories.

HURRY UP HUMMUS

Makes 6 servings.

Ingredients:

• 1 clove garlic (optional)

• 1 (15-ounce) can garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder or a pinch of cayenne pepper

• 2 teaspoons lemon juice

• 2 tablespoons water

• 1/8 teaspoon salt

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

• 1/8 teaspoon paprika

Directions:

Wash hands with warm water and soap, scrubbing hands and arms for at least 20 seconds. Dry hands with a single-use paper towel.

Wash utensils and preparation equipment (food processor) and countertops before use with hot water and soap. Allow to air dry.

Start the food processor and drop in the garlic clove (or you may mince the garlic).

Puree the garbanzo beans/chickpeas in a food processor until smooth.

Mix the garlic and bean mixture with remaining ingredients in a serving bowl.

Wash utensils and equipment and countertops with hot water and soap after use. Allow to air dry.

Serve hummus with cut raw vegetables, chips, crackers or pita bread for dipping.

Refrigerate food promptly — within 2 hours — and label and date it.

Use leftovers within three to four days.

Tips:

• Add more lemon juice to liven up flavor.

• Add more olive oil if bean mixture is too stiff.

n Nutrition information per 2-tablespoon serving size: 35 calories, 2 g fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 75 mg sodium, 3 g carbohydrate, 1 g dietary fiber, 0 g sugars, 1 g protein

— This recipe comes from Penn State Extension’s “Mediterranean Cuisine Comes to You” online class.

Stacy Reed is an educator with Penn State Extension in Lancaster, specializing in food safety and nutrition.