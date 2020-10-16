Famous actor, comedian and lover of basketball Adam Sandler will be shooting more than some hoops near Lancaster in 10 days.

Sandler will be shooting scenes for Netflix's movie, "Hustle," in the Coatesville High School gymnasium beginning Oct. 26, LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Debbie Wygent reported.

The production company will have the gym until Nov. 5.

Coatesville students are slated to go back to school four days later, on Nov. 9.

In return for the gym space, the Chester County high school will receive $81,170 along with a new scoreboard. The contract between the school and Back Street Productions, LLC, has been labeled confidential.

Los Angles Lakers star LeBron James is producing the movie with Sandler, and the crew is currently in Philadelphia shooting the movie.

Sandler was spotted filming along Market Street in Philadelphia on Thursday, according to CBS 3 Philly.

The movie, which Netflix hasn't set a release date for yet, is about an American basketball scout (played by Sandler) who was unjustly fired, discovering a talented player abroad and deciding to bring him to the U.S. to prove they both have what it takes to go pro, according to Variety.

The movie is being directed by Jeremiah Zager, a South Philadelphia native.

It's unclear why Coatesville was picked for the location and a message left with the school was not immediately returned Friday morning.