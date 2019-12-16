Actress Mena Suvari has made another appearance at Lancaster Farm Sanctuary — she has visited the farm for a second time in two weeks.

Suvari, who is in Lancaster filming an action-thriller indie movie called "Locked In," first visited the animal sanctuary on Dec. 2.

According to sanctuary co-founder Jonina Turzi, during Suvari's first trip the actress bonded with Stanley and Meris. Stanley is a goat who sometimes uses a wheelchair. Meris is a sheep who at 14 is the farm's oldest animal.

On Monday afternoon, the sanctuary posted a photo to Instagram of co-founders, Turzi and Sarah Salluzzo, with Suvari and a cluster of chickens.

"Our dear friend [Suvari] came over again yesterday for a visit," the photo caption stated. "...[Suvari] told us that being at the sanctuary 'recharges' her with love and hope. And of course, she said she missed her furry and feathered friends all week and couldn’t wait to get back to see them!"

The indie film, "Locked In," is being produced by LampHouse Films, located on Columbia Avenue.

The movie's IMDB page says the movie's plot is a single mother who must protect her daughter and herself during a heist gone wrong at a high-tech storage facility.

The film's production team was last seen filming near West Mifflin Street, which connects Prince and Queen streets on Thursday, Dec. 12.

Suvari is best known for her roles in "American Beauty" and "American Pie." She is also an activist and vegan.