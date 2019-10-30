Actor Dan Aykroyd will be in Lancaster Friday, Nov. 15, to sign bottles of his Crystal Head Vodka, the Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control board announced.

Aykroyd, known for his years as an original "Saturday Night Live" cast member, and from such films as "Ghostbusters," "The Blues Brothers" and "Trading Places," will be at the Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection store in Centerville Square, 558 Centerville Road, at 4 p.m. Nov. 15. Photos can also be taken with Ackroyd.

Aykroyd, who co-founded the House of Blues restaurant and performance venue chain, is presenting a new vodka container in the Crystal Head line: the "Bone Bottle."

Most of the vodkas in the Crystal Head line, which Aykroyd co-founded, are sold in clear, skull-shaped bottles. The new Bone Bottle is white — made to look more like a real human skull.

Aykroyd, who is also a musician, producer and screenwriter, came to the area in 2016 to sign bottles of his vodka at a Hummelstown Fine Wine & Good Spirits store.

The "Coneheads" star was nominated for an Academy Award for his supporting performance in the film "Driving Miss Daisy" and shared an Emmy Award as part of the "Saturday Night Live" writing staff.