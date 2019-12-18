"Drake & Josh" fans, your time has come.
Drake Bell, who began his screen career at the age of 10 in "Jerry Maguire" and went on to become a Nickelodeon mainstay in the mid-2000's, will be at the Chameleon Club on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Tickets are $20 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 20. For more information, click here.
Running parallel to his film and television career, Bell has also released several albums and singles since 2006. Though Bell's most recent full-length album, "Ready Steady Go!" was a rockabilly affair executive produced by Brian Setzer, 2019 found Bell releasing several Spanish language singles, including "Fuego Lento" and "No Perdamos Más Tiempo." Most recently, Bell released the single "Vertigo," which can be heard below.