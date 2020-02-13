On Friday Feb. 21, the Midtown Scholar Bookstore in Harrisburg will host former advisor to President Obama, New York Times bestselling author of “Yes We (Still) Can,” and cohost of the political podcast “Pod Save America,” Dan Pfeiffer to present his latest book “Un-Trumping America: A Plan to Make American A Democracy Again.”
Pfeiffer will be interviewed on stage by civil rights activist DeRay Mckesson – author of “On the Other Side of Freedom: A Case for Hope,” a prominent voice in the Black Lives Matter Movement and co-founder of Campaign Zero – a platform dedicated to ending police violence in America. McKesson famously quit his job as educator to join the protests after the Ferguson riots in 2014.
The discussion will likely focus on Pfeiffer’s book “Un-Trumping America,” in which Pfeiffer looks at the 2020 election and beyond as well as presents plans to fix the democratic process, as well as insights from Mckesson on equality and justice. Both Pfeiffer and Mckesson will be available to sign copies of their books.
A limited amount of standing-room-only tickets are available for $30. The ticket includes a copy of Pfeiffer’s “Un-Trumping America.”