ABC Keystone Apprenticeship & Training Trust, of Manheim, has graduated 92 craft professionals in seven apprenticeship trades, including carpentry, construction craft laborer, electrical, heavy equipment operator, HVAC, plumbing and sheet metal.

The following lists only include Lancaster County graduates. Students from Delaware, New Jersey and other Pennsylvania counties also graduated.

Four Lancaster County apprentices received the High Achiever Award, awarded to students who earn the highest grade point average in their trades. They are:

— Kyle Armer, of Willow Street, in the heavy equipment operator trade for J.D. Eckman Inc.

— Matthew D. Cooper, of Coatesville, in the carpentry trade.

— Jeremy C. Harting, of Denver, in the electrical trade for DenTech Inc.

— Maria J. Sholly, of Lititz, in the plumbing trade, for Frey Lutz Corp.

The 2020 ABC Keystone Apprenticeship & Training Trust graduates from Lancaster County are as follows.

Carpentry

— Stuart W. Anderson, Lancaster.

— Matthew D. Cooper, Coatesville.

— Thaddeus D. Hartnet, Lancaster, Paul Risk Construction.

— Gerald S. Hassel, Quarryville, Warfel Construction Co.

— Douglas E. Heller, Manheim, Easy Does It Drywall Inc.

— Miquel A. Hernandez, Willow Street, J.D. Eckman Inc.

— Jason B. Huck, Landisville, Benchmark Construction Co. Inc.

— Christopher M. Lane, Leola, Speedwell Construction Inc.

— Keelan P. Martinez, Lancaster, Benchmark Construction Co. Inc.

— Lora M. Metzler, Leola, Wohlsen Construction Co.

— Brian Palau

Construction craft laborer

— Raheem R. Woods, Lancaster, J.D. Eckman Inc.

Electrical

, Lancaster, Warfel Construction Co.

— Brandon M. Thomas, Lancaster, Warfel Construction Co.

— Shane Bechtold, Marietta, Cyprium Solutions Inc.

— Cory M. Dohner, Elizabethtown, MJD Systems LLC.

— Jeremy C. Harting, Denver, DenTech Inc.

— Sean R. Herr, Lancaster, John E. Fullterton Inc.

— Nathaniel E. LeBoon, Lancaster, Haller Enterprises.

— Emily E. Norman, Lancaster, Haller Enterprises.

— Doran K. Sensenig, Manheim, Garden Spot Electric Inc.

— Andrew G. Simmons, Stevens, Iddings Electric Inc.

— Tyler S. Spangenburg, Lititz, Haller Enterprises.

— Remington M. Wright, Quarryville, Haller Enterprises.

Heavy equipment operator

— Kyle Armer, Willow Street, J.D. Eckman Inc.

Plumbing

— Craig F. McKee, Manheim, James Craft & Son Inc.

— Maria J. Sholly, Lititz, Frey Lutz Corp.

— Jeremy A. Spangler, Conestoga, Haller Enterprises.

Sheet metal

— Jarrad M. Fulgenzi, Lancaster, Frey Lutz Corp.

— Dillon M Getz, Lancaster, James Craft & Son Inc.