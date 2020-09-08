Teenagers in Lancaster County are invited to a Zoom call to learn more about Aaron’s Acres Angels, a group of young people who participate in activities and serve as advocates for the organization in the community.

The Zoom call will begin at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14.

Aaron’s Acres is a Lancaster nonprofit that hosts programs for individuals with disabilities ages 5 to 12. Its signature program is its summer camp, but the upcoming Zoom meeting will include details about Aaron’s Acres’ school-year program.

The annual commitment to joining Aaron’s Acres Angels includes attending four meetings — one being a visit to the Aaron’s Acres summer camp in 2021.

The group also will plan and execute a fundraiser, in addition to other optional volunteer activities.

For more information, email aaronsacresangels@gmail.com. Deadline to RSVP to the meeting is Friday, Sept. 11.