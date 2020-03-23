As we head into another week of social distancing, our thoughts are with parents who are tasked with keeping their children occupied while they attempt to work from home.

Keep those dreaded exclaims of "I'm bored!" at bay with these ideas for indoor children's activities.

1. Zoo livestream

The Cincinnati Zoo has committed to hosting daily live streams during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide fun, education content to kids (and adults) stuck at home. The zoo calls the streams Home Safaris.

Every day at 3 p.m. EST, the Ohio zoo will stream a live Home Safari on its Facebook page.

Each session highlights one of the zoo's animals and includes an activity viewers can do at home.

To check it out, visit Facebook.com/cincinattizoo.

2. Science lessons

Having a hard time explaining to kids exactly why hand washing is so important?

The Weather Channel has a series of videos that might help. At weloveweather.tv/for-kids/, there's a two part series explaining how soap protects against germs, plus an explanation of how a rainbow appears and even an answer to the age-old question "Why is the sky blue?"

3. Free audiobooks

Audible, the platform of audiobook lovers everywhere, has launched Audible Stories, a website with free recordings of kids' stories in six different languages. Reading levels range from "little listeners" to teens, with titles including "Winnie-the-Pooh," "The Call of the Wild" and more.

Check it out at stories.audible.com.