The coronavirus pandemic is affecting all three of the world’s major religions.

Easter and Passover gatherings for Christians and Jews were curtailed last week. This coming week, it will impact Muslims as they enter of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan beginning Thursday.

Ramadan is a month of fasting, of charity and of prayer, but it also is a time when friends and family break the fast together.

Ahmet Selim Tekelioglu, outreach and education director of Council on American-Islamic Relations in Philadelphia, who has previously addressed Muslims at the Islamic Community Center of Lancaster, has called these times of “difficulty, uncertainty and hope.”

Imam Dawud Walid, executive director for the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Michigan, told ABC News that “People should take proper precautions, but don't fall into despair. We look at these times as a test that comes from God, and with proper precautions and patience, we can get out of this.”

Dr. Shahid Babar, chief of the Division of General Internal Medicaine at Lancaster General Hospital, has urged Muslims to remain at home, wash their hands and practice patience.

“Islam teaches us to take reasonable precautions when such epidemics occur,” he said. “Legal and health officials asked us to stop all gatherings.”

That includes Ramadan. Typically Muslims break their fast with extended family and friends and attend services together. Those events, Babar said, cannot and should not be held while the virus threat continues.

He urged fellow Muslims in the Lancaster area to follow the guidelines put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.