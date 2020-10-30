It's crunch time for voters. And not just because we're only a few days from Election Day.

Laura Merkel, owner and operator of the Laura the Cookie Lady bakery in Ephrata has something that every voter can agree on: sugar cookies.

Merkel is baking and selling iced sugar cookies featuring airbrushed stenciled images of President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden using her prize-winning recipe from her appearance on the Food Network's "Christmas Cookie Challenge" last year.

The four-inch square cookies sell for $4 each. Merkel says she's presold orders and shipped them across the country. And they're a hit with her regular walk-in customers.

"Everybody thinks they're hysterical," Merkel says. "I love the fact that people get such a kick out of them."

Merkel says she baked probably around 800 of her election cookies. She's seen a clear favorite in the cookie polls.

"I've definitely done double the Trump compared to the Biden," Merkel says.

Merkel says people are buying the cookies as supporters and as gag gifts.

"I've had somebody buy two dozen Trump cookies to give to their friends who support Trump and to give as a gift to antagonize people that don't like him, and same thing with the Biden cookies," Merkel says.

Merkel says things like the election cookies are helping supplement income lost as events have been canceled due to COVID-19.

The shop is open on Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. So this weekend is your last chance to pick up cookies before the election on Tuesday.

Asked whether she thinks the cookies sales are an indicator of the 2020 Presidential election, Merkel only laughs.

"I don't know," she says.

One thing is for certain: the results of Merkel's election cookies are sweet.