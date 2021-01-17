The generic word for soup in Italian is minestra. At the brothy end of the spectrum is the minestrina, and on the opposite, meal-in-a-bowl side is the minestrone, literally translated as “big soup.”

By big, we mean chock-full of vegetables (with some beans and pasta thrown in for good measure), simple hearty fare with magic restorative powers. There is no definitive way to make a perfect pot of minestrone because it is a soup of economy based on what you have on hand. So, however you make it is truly perfect.

In this pandemic era, no one seems to know what day it is anymore. The days blur into one another and into months without names. All we know is that it’s cold outside, and that a pot of “big soup” right about now would hit the spot.

If you are feeling lost (as I frequently do), think of the minestrone as a compass for these rudderless times. You probably have most everything you need to get started – the carrots and celery in the crisper begging for a job, the leftover rice from last week’s takeout, the can of tomato puree in the cabinet and at long last, a reason to use that parmesan rind. A veritable treasure trove of scraps!

The magic powers referenced a few paragraphs ago extend beyond the physical nourishment of several servings of vegetables; to cook something from the overlooked bits in the pantry feels like nothing short of a miracle, a can-do elixir that defies all odds.

The recipe that follows is more of a road map, with sundry routes and twists and turns, so that it becomes your very own minestrone in this moment.

MINESTRONE ROAD MAP

For 4 eight-ounce servings, more or less.

BUILD YOUR SOUP BASE

No matter which direction you take your minestrone, you want to start by building your soup base. This includes three elements, in this order: fat, aromatics, liquid.

FAT

4 tablespoons olive oil, unsalted butter or your favorite rendered animal fat

The fat is the first thing to go into the soup pot because it coats the vegetables and helps them soften and sweeten, adding layers of flavor to the end result. Heat the fat over medium heat for about 1 minute.

AROMATICS

First tier: Onion

1 1/2 cups chopped onion, leek or shallot

I highly recommend starting with an onion (or one of its relatives), a time-honored building block for one-pot creations.

Cook until softened and maybe even a little translucent, about 5 or 6 minutes. (Allergic to onion? Use fresh fennel or go straight to the celery. See below.)

Second tier: Celery, carrots and garlic

Use any or all of the following as you see fit. I love celery, but if you love carrots more, adjust accordingly.

Suggested amounts, cooked in this order:

1 cup thinly sliced celery

1/2 to 1 cup finely chopped carrots

3 cloves garlic, minced

Stir in the celery and carrots, cooking until softened, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the garlic, stirring for about 1 minute, reducing the heat as needed.

Third tier: Green beans, cabbage or potato

Some traditional minestrone recipes include chopped green beans and shredded cabbage, likely inspired by the summer harvest, and the potato in lieu of beans or pasta. It's totally cook's choice, but in the spirit of eating down the fridge, use what's on hand and avoid an extra trip to the store. Keep in mind that if you use all three, the soup will get bulky and you will need to add more oil and have additional liquid on hand.

Suggested amounts:

1 cup chopped green beans

1 cup shredded cabbage

1 cup diced potato

Add to the vegetable mixture, stirring until coated. You do not need to wait for any of these vegetables to brown. Sprinkle salt all over. Crank up the heat to medium-high and get ready to add the liquid.

LIQUID

You will need a total of 4 to 5 cups.

1 cup tomato puree

3 to 4 cups beef, chicken or vegetable broth

In a pinch, use a combination of water and tomato puree and/or tomato paste.

Add the liquid and bring to a boil. Lower the heat to low and cover. Cook for at least 30 minutes.

FLAVOR ZIPPER-UPPERS

These include the little doodads that can be added while the soup base simmers. They act as infusing agents and pack tons of flavor. (Remember to remove rinds and sprigs when ready to serve.) Completely optional, but really nice.

For consideration:

1 Parmesan rind

A few sprigs of fresh thyme and/or rosemary

1 to 2 teaspoons dried oregano

BULK IT UP

From here, you can turn your soup base in a big soup. Your options include:

1/2 cup tiny pasta, such as ditalini, small elbows or shells, acini di pepe or orzo, cooked separately

1 to 2 cups cooked beans, such as cannellini, red kidney, borlotti, garbanzo or green lentils. Canned beans is fair game; just keep an eye on sodium amounts and adjust accordingly.

1 cup cooked rice

I recommend using 1 or maybe 2 of the thickeners, but not all. If you added potatoes early on, use just one thickener.

Also for consideration: Puree 1/2 cup of the beans with 1/4 cup of liquid to create creaminess. Estimate about 15 minutes for the thickeners to mingle with your soup base, over medium-low heat.

ADDING LAYERS

These are the savory bits that add extra color and texture and transform your big soup into a feast. They are completely optional. Add any of these about 3 minutes before serving.

1 to 2 cups chopped greens, such as chard or spinach

1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley or dill

1 cup sliced cooked sausage

1 cup stale bread cubes or croutons

LAST BUT NOT LEAST: THE GARNISHES

Grated parmesan or pecorino

Olive oil

Minestrone loves these final flourishes at the table, especially if you opt out of the final layer.

P.S. Tomorrow the soup will have deepened in flavor and be even more delicious!