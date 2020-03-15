Marc Robin, executive artistic director of the Fulton Theatre, calls the 2020-21 mainstage schedule the “marquee season.”

“It’s all big titles people know,” Robin says. “It’s all based on what our audiences are saying — we are doing a really big season.”

Upstairs at the Tell Studio, the Ellen Groff Studio Series will feature shows with a political theme.

“It’s the year of the presidential election, and so much of our conversation is about politics,” Robin says.

Mainstage

“Phantom” (Sept. 17-Oct. 11).

This is the Arthur Kopit/Maury Yeston version of the famous story about Erik, who has lived hidden in the depths of the Paris Opera House because of a hideous deformity. Music has always given him hope, and when he hears the beautiful voice of Christina, his heart soars.

But it is a romance that can never be. Nathaniel Hackmann, who was the Hunchback in the Fulton’s “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” will play the Phantom.

The Fulton staged the show in 2010.

“We are going to be able to do it on a really big scale, in a way we couldn’t before,” Robin says.

(In case you are wondering, rights to the Andrew Lloyd Webber version of “Phantom of the Opera” are only available to high schools and colleges.)

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” (Nov. 12-Dec. 27)

“This is the regional premiere of the new version of ‘Cinderella,’ and it appeals to a more modern sensibility,” Robin says.

Written for television in 1957, it starred Julie Andrews. Another version came out in 1965 with Leslie Ann Warren, and another in 1997 with Brandy Norwood.

This is the holiday show for the season, so Robin notes it has to be a show “everyone can see from 4 years and up.”

“It will be embellished with beautiful dance, majesty and coaches,” Robin says. “We’ll do it on the same scale as ‘Beauty and the Beast.’ I have to now. There’s an expectation.”

“The Drowsy Chaperone” (Jan. 14-Feb. 7)

In present-day New York, a theater fanatic, only known as Man in Chair, settles in to listen on his phonograph to a 1928 musical, “The Drowsy Chaperone,” about a diva who wants to retire from show biz and get married, and the maniacal producer who tries to stop her. Add gangsters, mistaken identity and plenty of tap dancing, and you’ve got a screwball musical comedy.

“It’s a homage to old musical theater, and it’s a blast,” Robin says.

He will be making his Fulton mainstage debut, playing George, who does a lot of tap dancing.

“Crazy For You” (March 4-28)

Speaking of tap dancing, this show is filled with it. Using the music of George and Ira Gershwin, the show follows a down-on-his-luck banker who’s come to a small western town to foreclose on the local theater.

But finding love and deciding to save the theater — and that tap-dancing — will bring a renewed sense of joy to him and everyone.

“It’s the biggest dance show there can be,” Robin says.

“Ragtime” (April 22-May 16)

“This is one of the most important musicals to come along,” Robin says.

Based on the E.L. Doctorow novel, “Ragtime” is set at the turn of the last century. It focuses in one a Jewish Russian immigrant with a young daughter, a wealthy suburban family and an African American Harlem jazz musician, who has found the American dream. But black Americans didn’t get to have the American dream then, and he is treated cruelly, which leads to terrible consequences.

“Grease” (June 3-July 11)

To close out the season, the kids from Rydell High will be back at the Fulton. This time thought, Robin is hoping to find some age-appropriate high school kids to play the parts.

“When you see a 40-year-old playing Sandy, the show has a different feel. So we are hoping to have a lot of students, seniors especially.”

Sandy is the new girl at Rydell High, and she had a summer romance with bad boy Danny. Now they have to deal with their real lives with the Pink Ladies and the T-birds.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“We’re going to blow it out,” Robin says. “It’s going to be big, bright, colorful and happy.”

The Ellen Arnold Groff Series

Now, in its fourth year, the series, held in the Tell Studio, has become popular and subscriptions tripled.

“It was almost on the chopping block because we couldn’t get people to come, but this year, it caught fire.”

That means they can invest more money, have bigger sets and larger casts.

Robin still wants the shows to generate conversations.

“This year, so much of what we are talking about is politics,” Robin says. “My personal mission is to force conversation in the community.”

“Hillary and Clinton” (Oct. 8-25)

“It just closed on Broadway, and we are the first company in Pennsylvania to do it,” Robin says.

He adds that this is not a Democratic or Republican point of view, but an alternative view of what happened in 2008, when Clinton was running against Barack Obama for the nomination.

Her husband, Bill, and her campaign manager have different ideas, and Hillary may get more than she bargained for.

“Changing Channels” (Jan. 28-Feb. 14)

This new play by John Reeger was developed by the Fulton. It’s set in 1952, when blacklisting was shaking the entertainment industry.

We are backstage at the Dumont Television Company, where Jackie Gleason is set to start a new show. Maggie Carlin, who is playing his wife, is accused of being a communist.

The play is inspired by true events.

“It’s a funny but thought-provoking show,” Robin says.

“Sweat” (March 18-April 3)

Lynn Nottage set her Pulitzer Prize-winning play in a bar in Reading, where a group of long-time friends gather for drinks and conversation.

When rumors of massive layoffs at the nearby factory begin floating around and two friends find themselves competing for the same management job, the friends find themselves divided by race, class and the loss of their livelihoods.

“It’s hard-hitting, serious and in your face,” Robin says. “And we’ve set it in a working bar.”

“Kiss of the Spider Woman” (May 13-30)

In a Latin American prison, two cellmates bond over love, loss and their dreams. Molina, a gay window dresser, nurses Valentin, a Marxist revolutionary, back to health after being tortured. Molina conjures up a glamorous movie diva, Aurora, and the lines between reality and fantasy blur.

The show was written by Terrence McNally, with music and lyrics by John Kander and Fred Ebb.

“It’s a stunning story of friendship, power and manipulation,” Robin says. “And it’s a show I always wanted to do, but never have.”

The Eichmann Family Series

All of the shows in this series run on Saturday mornings.

— “The Nutcracker (Nov. 28-Dec. 26)

— “Sherlock Holmes & the Mystery of the Crown Jewel” (March 13-27)

— “Seussical the Musical” (May 1-15)

— “Shrek The Musical” (June 12-July 10).

Season subscriptions are on sale beginning today. Single tickets will be available in July. Go to thefulton.org for more information.