Morphy’s, the Denver-based auction house, has an upcoming auction loaded with firearms, weapons and military memorabilia from Dec. 15- 18.

Bidders can participate in the auction in person, remotely by phone, online via Morphy Live on morphyauctions.com or by placing an absentee bid prior to the auction.

Sharp buyers will enjoy a special day auction featuring more than 500 lots of edged weapons, armor and memorabilia, including some rarities from the Civil War on Dec. 15.

In this age of smart phones, bidders may be interested in an early example of telegraphic communications in battle with the Beardslee-Magneto Electric Military Telegraph. The machine is estimated at $35,000-$100,000.

“This instrument was powered by hand-turned magnetos to send the electronic signal over insulated wire and did not require the heavy batteries needed by civilian telegraphs,” said Morphy Auctions’ president, Dan Morphy in a press release. “It has an alphabet dial and pointer instead of the usual key for transmission. The operator needed only to move the lever to points on the dial representing the chosen alphabetic letters to compose his message, while on the receiving end, the dial would move to the corresponding position on the dial. It was quite advanced for its time.”

Another piece of Civil War history is a near-mint condition 32-inch blade (total length of 38 ½ inches) Field Officer’s sword with original scabbard. The sword was presented to Col. Edward S. Sanford – the US Military Supervisor of the Telegraph – in May of 1862. The sword is estimated at $25,000-$75,000.

A kabuto – or Japanese samurai mask – is a striking addition to the catalog. Made of 69 iron plates, the warrior’s helmet is specifically design to protect the neck area from an enemy sword. The estimate is $5,000-$8,000.

Bidders shooting for antique and modern field and range firearms will have their chance at an impressive list of item available from Dec. 16-18.

Among the most prized antiques, and unique for its local tie-in, is a Revolutionary War-era relief-carved flintlock Kentucky-style refile attributed to John Graeff, a Lancaster-based gunsmith. The estimate is $3,000-$5,000.

Bidders can fire off offers on a variety of other firearms including unique Browings, Italian-made Berettas and Colt .357 Magnum revolvers during the auction.

The auction series will be held at the company’s Denver gallery, starting each day at 10 a.m. .

For more info, call 877-968-8880, email info@morphyauctions.com or visit morphyauctions.com.