Thirty years ago, I planted a pussy willow shrub that had five stems, with roots on one end and a few leaves on the other end, in our suburban lawn in New Holland.

That willow grew over 30 feet tall and produced lovely, furry, gray catkins by the end of February, which my family and I enjoy every year.

And we noticed many kinds of interesting wildlife on that willow, just off our deck, over the years. Today, that willow also shades our goldfish in their 100-gallon pond.

One summer, I saw several giant willow aphids on the bark of that pussy willow. They were gray, with several black dots. Aphids of all kinds suck sap from many kinds of plants, damaging some of them.

Another summer, I saw many, smaller aphids on that willow’s twigs. I watched some of those aphids being eaten by striking red-and-black ladybug beetles and their bumpy-looking black-and-red larvae.

The ladybug larvae pupated on the willow bark and later emerged as mature, but tiny, beetles. The aphids and lady bugs were part of a food chain on our lawn.

In the middle of March, one year, my family and I enjoyed seeing a flock of 20 cedar waxwing birds either eating invertebrates from the fuzzies on the willow, or consuming parts of those fuzzies themselves And we watched as those pretty waxwings made frequent trips to our bird bath to drink and bathe, right outside our home.

That pussy willow I planted many years ago has had many brief visits by a variety of wildlife that we experienced from our house.

I’ve noticed a north-bound yellow warbler and chestnut-sided warbler, not at the same time, among its leafy twigs.

We enjoy seeing male fireflies blinking among its foliage during July nights, and hearing male annual cicadas buzzing from its twigs during hot August afternoons.

And, one time, we noticed a young striped skunk sheltering among the plants growing at its base, much to our, and our dog’s, excitement.

Over the years, we enjoyed seeing the nest-building and feeding activities of a few kinds of common lawn birds nesting in that pussy willow as it grew taller.

In at least a few years, one pair each of American robins and purple grackles raised young among its leafy boughs. One year, a pair of mourning doves raised two chicks in an abandoned robin nest in that willow.

And one year, a pair of house wrens reared offspring in a wren box mounted on that willow.

Every summer we see groups of Japanese beetles eating the soft parts of some pussy willow foliage, but leaving the tough veins, which makes those chewed leaves look like works of art.

But we also notice that several house sparrows come to that willow’s rescue by ingesting many of those destructive beetles: another food chain in our own back yard.

We have enjoyed experiencing nature on our planted pussy willow, as we have other activities of nature on our lawn.

Readers can do the same, almost wherever you may be.

The author lives in New Holland.