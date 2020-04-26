That second weekend in March —you know the one, when we were newly processing the word “pandemic” and on the brink of unthinkable, unforeseeable, perhaps irreversible change — do you remember where you were or what you were doing?

I was standing in the frozen food aisle in a West Chester Giant, my mouth agape at the barren shelves. My mom, Susan, shuffled through the aisles, pushing a cart, braking for sour cream and onion-flavored potato chips, Butterfinger candy bars and other anxiety-fueled snacks. She promised me there were vegetables at home, but I digress.

As we stood in line to check out, we didn’t know what we didn't know —that six weeks hence we would still be holed up, that masks would become an essential part of our wardrobes and that we might not be able to hug the ones we love for a good long time.

Susan has lived on her own since 2016, when she moved to an apartment in downtown West Chester. Living geographically closer to her was a major factor in our decision to move back to Pennsylvania last summer.

And yet in the midst of this pandemic, the sought-after proximity is on hold.

Over the course of the shutdown, we speak by phone about every other day (I’m not sure she even knows what Zoom is). I had thought of having groceries delivered, but it would take away the one outing of her week. Admittedly, I’ve had a few anxiety-filled moments in which I’ve wondered if I would ever hug her again. Irrational, maybe. The gloomy thoughts weighed on me, nonetheless.

Last weekend, I asked if she’d like some of her daughter’s cooking for a change of pace. She lit up, or at least that’s how it felt across the telephone, and she wanted to know how soon I could make a delivery.

Any special requests?

“Something sweet,” she said. “I’m getting tired of the Butterfingers.”

Although Susan cooks for herself, she prepares the same handful of dishes week to week. She loves white beans, maybe more than all the other beans, yet she’d rather have them magically appear than make them herself. This elf happened to have dried white beans in the pantry, along with canned tuna, pickled peppers, red onion, cherry tomatoes and chives —the makings of a magical Italian-style white bean salad.

In keeping with the Italian theme, I baked a batch of pork meatballs, seasoned with garlic, oregano and milk-soaked breadcrumbs. I finished them in a tomato sauce in the style of the late great Marcella Hazan: just butter, half a medium onion and low heat. Simplicity at its best.

And because I know she enjoys spinach, I packed her a portion of a Turkish-style steamed greens-and-bulgur dish that’s a staple in our house.

For dessert (how could I forget), I discovered that I had everything on hand to make a batch of quinoa brownies, which were featured in these pages at Valentine’s Day.

On Wednesday morning, I headed east on Route 30 for the first time in six weeks, mask and hand sanitizer on the passenger seat. I masked up and knocked on her door, my heart fluttering. I stepped away from the door as she opened it and her twinkling eyes told me everything. It was the hug I had been so hungry for, even though we did not physically embrace.

She donned her mask and coat and we took a socially distanced stroll on the property, sitting several feet apart on benches. We took in the rays of the sun, despite the wind, and we chewed the fat as one does with the one you love.

“How’s your hair?” she asked, as hers stood up in the wind like a spiked fence.

I’d really like a haircut, I said.

But on that day, I had a much bigger wish come true. I got to spend time with my mom. And we hugged each other with our eyes.