The Mount Hope mansion finds itself in the middle of World War II for this year’s interactive murder mystery dinner theater opening this weekend.
The reclusive owner of the mansion is funding a USO show on the Pacific front, and he invites Lancaster citizens who have been big supporters of the war effort to a preview.
An Andrews Sisters-style singing group called the Red Cadettes and two comedians will be performing, and guests will enjoy a dinner made fresh at the mansion (entree choices are airline chicken and vegetarian gnocchi).
Patriotic decorations are all over the mansion.
The guest of honor is Pennsylvania Sen. Victor Taylor.
Being the guest of honor at the Mount Hope interactive mystery theater is often dangerous.
“Just before the guests are let into the mansion, Sen. Taylor has what appears to be a heart attack while helping to fix the bunting decorations,” says Jeff Wolfthal, director, writer (along with Julia Bowman) and cast member in the show. “It is quickly discovered that he was poisoned.”
Despite the murder, guests are eventually led to the dining room for their meals.
“Throughout the four-course meal, the guests will be interacting with various suspects, guided by a detective,” Wolfthal explains. “So the guests get to know the suspects.”
Who are those suspects?
“The senator has no known enemies,” Wolfthal says. “His daughter is in the singing group and is a longtime friend of the owner of the mansion.”
But then Lt. Elliot Carter, who is in charge of the USO show and has worked with the senator, begins asking questions and becomes the unofficial detective for the evening.
Turns out the Red Cadettes grew up together and knew the senator. And one of the comedians is actually the son of a senator from New York who is not happy with his son’s career choice.
And does the reclusive owner of the mansion have something to hide?
Guests will be able to hear music from the Red Cadettes and humor from the comedians, Oliver Crusoe and Lenny Robinson.
“We’ve set them up to be counterculture comedians of the 1940s,” says Wolfthal. “They question the establishment.”
Because of the long run, there are two casts.
“Each month, there will be a slightly different storyline. They are parallel universes of each other,” he says.
Wolfthal wants to make sure his mysteries are fair to the audience.
“I’ve seen some murder mysteries where the resolution was a key piece of evidence that the detective held onto until the end, so they get all the glory,” he says. “That’s not fair to the audience, they didn’t get their fair shake to solve the crime.”
The hardest part in writing the mystery is making the ending satisfying.
“We start by picking the murderer and working backwards,” he says.
Certain questions must be answered:
Why did the murderer want this person to die?
Why did they have to die on this night?
“All of our characters have the potential to be the murderer,” Wolfthal says.
In addition to writing this story with Bowman, Wolfthal plays a role, which is something he is used to doing.
“I have been the murderer twice, a victim once and the detective four times,” he says.
What kind of questions do audience members ask the suspects as they come to visit during dinner?
“All the Nancy Drew questions,” Wolfthal says. “How did you know the victim? Why are you here, and what were you doing at the time of death.”
Shows through March 7 will be Friday and Saturday only, but from then through most of April will be presented throughout the week.