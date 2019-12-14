In August 1727, a group of Moravian brothers and sisters in Hernhutt, Germany, began a tradition of praying for their church.

This wasn’t a daily or weekly prayer. Rather, someone from the church was engaged in prayer every minute of every day, every day of every year. This unbroken prayer chain — a “holy watch over the congregation” — continued for 100 years with congregations assigned certain days and times to pray. Every time a new congregation was formed, this intercession — typically one hour per person — was included.

By the early 1800s, however, it was clear this once fervent practice was losing its appeal. According to the July 2007 monthly newsletter published by the Moravian Archives in Bethlehem, by 1818, the General Synod “had to acknowledge that those appointed by lot ... showed little interest.” At the 1825 General Synod, church leaders removed the hourly intercession requirement for each congregation and the practice slowly disappeared.

Reviving the tradition

Fast forward to 1957. On the 500th anniversary of the Moravian Church, women from Hernhutt sought to revive the practice. At the 1957 Unity Synod, the U.S. Southern Province endorsed the proposal, which was unanimously approved.

Since then, a Moravian is supposed to be praying for the church and its leaders every minute of every day as part of the Unity Prayer Watch.

“I can’t prove that happens,” said the Rev. Dean Jurgen, pastor at Lititz Moravian Church. “But, ideally, the chain (of prayer) goes unbroken every day.”

Congregations within the church’s 24 worldwide provinces are assigned days to pray. On Tuesday, members of the Lititz and Lancaster Moravian churches will take their turns.

Nancy Sturgis, 71, of East Petersburg, has been praying for the church and its leaders for years.

“I’ve been a Moravian for 60 years,” she said. “I kind of grew up with it.”

A member of Lancaster Moravian Church, 227 N. Queen St., she said it’s not a matter of duty “but part of what I wanted to do for the church.”

She and her sister, Elaine, each have signed up for a half-hour. During the Unity Prayer Watch, she typically prays for the church and its missions.

Prayer walks

The Rev. Mandy Mastros, pastor at Lancaster Moravian Church, said church members take regular prayer walks on Saturdays in the city.

They will alter that routine slightly by taking a prayer walk Tuesday afternoon.

“As we’re walking, we’ll be praying for the city, for the people who live here, the people who work here, the people who play here,” she explained.

During the walks, they carry gift bags containing toiletries, socks, a bottle of water and snacks for those in need.

“We don’t seek people out,” she said. “We’ll strike up a conversation and ask if they’d like to pray with us.”

Mastros said because the Unity Prayer Watch is a special event, she plans to offer Holy Communion to people outside the Lancaster bus station, which is next to the church.

Jurgen said while recipients are the focus of the prayers, it’s a gift for the pray-ers as well.

“It’s always a blessing for those who participate,” he said.