Georgia Cox was supposed to dance as The Moon.

The J.P. McCaskey High School junior and her fellow theater students had been rehearsing late into the night for months in preparation for their spring musical production of “The Addams Family.” Besides being part of the ensemble, Georgia, 16, played The Moon and had a special choreographed dance routine.

Now instead of a costume, Georgia dons a protective mask and gloves.

She’s working on a totally different sort of production, a photo project she calls the McCaskey Seniors of COVID-19. The project documents the disappointment of the performers that never got to take a bow at the curtain call, the dashed dreams of athletes that didn't get to shine in their final contests and everything else that disappeared due to the pandemic.

Through the project, Georgia aims to spread hope by showcasing the resilience, community spirit and bright futures in store for the McCaskey senior class of 2020.

“My mom and I were really down about the seniors missing out because I have a personal relationship with a bunch of seniors,” Georgia says. “I’m glad I’m not in their position because I've looked forward to my prom and my graduation since I was a kid. I wanted to create some kind of gift for the seniors — to make them feel validated and also show their strength.”

At first, Cox wasn’t sure how to showcase the senior class, or even if it was the right thing to do.

“Georgia is very sensitive,” says Dawn Cox, Georgia’s mom. “Her knee-jerk reaction was like, ‘People are dying, so what are they going to think about me highlighting seniors?’ She’s very emphatic and she realizes people have severe losses and people are dying. But then she realized anyone losing something is still their loss and is still important for them, and that’s fair.”

So Georgia and her mom decided to visit as many seniors as they could and make sure each one got a chance to share some of their story.

“We are documenting history this way,” Georgia says. “We have them wear a mask, wear gloves, and we have them stand six feet away. Then we have them hold up this white board and it says ‘I was supposed to…’ and then we have them finish the sentence.”

Cox then asks the seniors (while still observing social distancing guidelines) to remove their masks and relax, smile and be themselves to remind people that better times are ahead. The plan is to create an iMovie with the images and make it available to the senior class and, later, when quarantine lifts and it’s once again safe to gather in groups, to present the photos as an art exhibit and host a fundraiser for the Lancaster Education Foundation. Georgia has also created a Facebook page where seniors can share their stories.

Marissa Lee, a senior at McCaskey, was happy to participate in Georgia’s project.

“I feel like Georgia was trying to get everyone to see there was something that each senior was really looking forward to,” Lee says.

Lee used her opportunity in front of Georgia’s camera to write “I was supposed to hug my classmates one more time.”

For Lee, an honor student and member of multiple musical organizations, it’s more about missing her friends and classmates than missing the big events, although she admits she was looking forward to participating in her various choir performances.

Like Cox, Lee was also looking forward to the spring musical performance of “The Addams Family.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“We had been working on the musical for three months,” Lee says. “It’s a lot of work. Even for sports team and stuff like that — we all hurt the same.”

Lee plans to attend HACC next year and after that hopes to pursue a criminal justice degree at Albright College.

Jason Brown, an 18 year-old senior at McCaskey, is the first person in his family to go on to college directly after high school. He plans to attend Michigan State in the fall and pursue a double major in musical education and vocal performance.

“I can do without prom and the musical,” says Brown, who was set to star as Gomez Addams in “The Addams Family” musical. “But for me and a lot of my friends growing up in the 7th Ward, we were all looking forward to walking the stage. A lot of us are first to go to college right after high school so walking across the stage is a big thing.”

Brown is disappointed but says he doesn’t want the class of 2020 to be remembered for what they didn't get to do.

“As I kept thinking about it, I realized that even though we can’t do this stuff, we still have to remember all the stuff that we did do,” Brown says.

And for Brown, there’s a lot to remember. Brown was the drum major for the marching band two years in a row, president of the band, vocal ensemble and chamber choir and was involved in three musicals including “The Addams Family.” During his session for Cox’s project Brown wrote “I was supposed to make people proud.”

“I think it’s a beautiful project,” says Brown of Cox’s McCaskey Seniors of COVID-19 project. “This shows what (Georgia) is capable of as a positive person, but it definitely shows what McCaskey is about. ... They say we’re just an inner-city school, but what school do you know where a person took it upon themselves to get a project like this out there? I’m proud to be a part of it.”

And feeling part of something bigger is exactly what Cox is after.

“I think that this project is going beyond lifting the seniors’ spirits about being in quarantine and losing their last three months of school,” Cox says. “There’s just such a family feel here. We’re all McCaskey proud.”

MORE INFORMATION

Follow up dates on the McCaskey Seniors of COVID-19 photo project at bit.ly/McCaskeySeniorsofCovid.