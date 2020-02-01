This story originally appeared in January 2019.

Denise Conklin’s first begonia came as a wedding present in 1965.

Just like every other newlywed in her family who received a piece of the same plant, she closely watched that begonia to make sure it flourished, along with her marriage.

“In other words,” she says, “don’t kill the plant.”

Conklin’s begonia is still alive, and she’s learned enough about plants through the years to win ribbon after ribbon at the prestigious Philadelphia Flower Show. She’s figured out plenty of tricks that have helped her grow orchids, ferns and more in her West Hempfield Township home, which is filled with greenery and color even as winter falls.

Conklin’s love of gardening can be traced to her grandmother, who grew that wedding present begonia. Bertha Lindenlauf was a German immigrant who lived on a farm in Delaware County. After her husband was injured in farming accident, Lindenlauf grew flowers and sold them at Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia to support the family.

Conklin not only kept that begonia handed down by her grandmother alive, but she branched out and began nurturing other plants.

“Growing plants is my psychiatrist,” she says. “I had a psychiatrist, and his psychiatrist was growing plants.”

Conklin started entering her plants at the Philadelphia Flower Show because she’s competitive. She returns year after year because of the friends she’s met there. She now knows begonia growers and orchid growers all over the country, each with their own tips to share, along with cuttings of their award-winning plants.

Begonias

There are more than 1,300 species and hybrids of begonias, according to the University of Florida Agriculture Extension. Some are grown for their foliage. Some are grown for their bright blooms.

Conklin likes the plants because they’re fast growers and can jump from a 4-inch potted plant to exhibition size (at least 6 inches) in a year.

Many of the begonias live upstairs in Conklin’s home during the winter, filling every available window.

One has dark, furry leaves with dark red undertones. The eyelash rhizomatous type is named after Brad Thompson, a top begonia grower.

There are two begonias sitting under lights on humidity trays, with a nearby fan keeping the air circulating. The humidity trays create a moist microclimate and are easy to put together. Conklin uses a saucer, fills it with rocks and some water.

“If you touch the stones, they’re all wet underneath,” she says. “As it evaporates, it creates a high level of moisture.”

Those two begonia plants were one big plant last year. Conklin didn’t divide it herself.

“My cat did,” she says. “Knocked it off.”

While she has the awards to prove her green thumb, she’ll admit to killing a plant on occasion. Conklin points to two asparagus ferns that almost died until she repotted them into bigger containers. They’re now thriving in a sunny bathroom.

Missing from her plant collection at home is Lady L, the wedding begonia. This plant has already won plenty of awards at the flower show and is currently being studied by students at Michigan State University.

Conklin has won blue ribbons and best-in-show awards at the Philadelphia Flower Show.

Last year, she won the Susie Walker award for best in the begonia classes. Hers was chosen as the top begonia at the show, which fielded hundreds of entries.

Orchids

Downstairs, a sunroom is crowded with orchids in humidity trays, with other orchids hanging in wooden baskets, their roots exposed in loose bark. That might seem extreme, but these conditions mimic how orchids grow on trees.

“I got into orchids simply because I’m a lazy gardener,” Conklin says. “If you can raise cactus, you can raise orchids. They’re at the same level of care and the same level of watering.”

She used to grow bonsai plants but learned the hard way the attention they demand. When her husband had a two-day stay in the hospital, all of the bonsai plants died in Conklin’s absence.

Orchids are much more forgiving. She’s learned a few tricks to help them thrive.

In the sunroom, she has fans running to keep air circulating and prevent pest or disease problems.

The thermostat is kept at around 71 degrees in the day, and then drops 10 degrees at night.

“What’s healthy for the plants is healthy for me,” Conklin says.

Trading tips

This year, the Philadelphia Flower Show, the country’s oldest and longest-running garden show, will run March 2-10.

Aside from the awards she wins, Conklin usually walks away from the show with some new plants (she also shares her own clippings). She trades tips as well, like the one she learned to help her pink and white lady slipper orchids.

“Lady slippers really like a slightly acid soil. So we buy limestone chips,” Conklin says. “But one of the gardeners down there said, ‘Why don’t you just use egg shells after you clean them and break them up?’ Good. Then I don’t have to buy anything. It’s easier on the budget.”

She also talked to Matt Rader, president of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, the organization behind the flower show. Rader is speaking at the April 8 meeting of the Lancaster County Garden Club.

The flower show awards are nice, but Conklin prefers how therapeutic it is to put her hands in the dirt outside when she works with her tomatoes or her favorite plant, irises.

And in the winter, she has plenty to enjoy indoors.