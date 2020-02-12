In the wake of the United Methodist Church's Feb. 2019 decision to strengthen its ban on same-sex marriage and gay clergy, Lancaster's Grandview United Methodist Church voted to disaffiliate on Monday, Feb. 10. The following is a letter by the church's lead pastor, the Rev. Andrea Brown, on Grandview's decision.
As I write on Feb. 11, 2020, Grandview United Methodist Church remains Grandview United Methodist Church. And it may continue to remain so for many years.
But last night, the congregation took a historic vote as it weighs whether it is necessary to depart the institution of The United Methodist Church in order to remain part of a Methodist movement that has historically been concerned with both personal transformation and social justice.
Grandview members voted by a 96% margin to begin disaffiliation talks with the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference of The United Methodist Church. Meanwhile, the Manheim Township congregation is in active conversation with other people of faith around the nation and the world about forming new expressions of faith that re-prioritize Jesus Christ’s own priorities of love for all and justice for the marginalized.
At least one local “traditionalist” congregation has already left the denomination; however, Grandview is the first open & affirming Methodist congregation to take these steps.
Why would we do this? Maybe a metaphor suggested by one of our lay people, Micah France, would help to explain:
If God is a giant sailboat on which we are passengers, we are recognizing that our connection to The United Methodist Church, though it remains meaningful to us, is acting more like an anchor, keeping us bobbing in place, rather than like the wind of the Spirit, blowing us forward in faith.
Some background: In 2014, living out its long tradition of walking with people facing injustice of all kinds, Grandview became Lancaster County’s first open & affirming United Methodist congregation. That put it officially at odds with denominational policies that discriminate against LGBTQ people in regard to ordination and marriage.
In February 2019, the legislative body of the world-wide United Methodist Church (which is called General Conference) voted to make those policies even more harsh and punitive. Those rules went into effect on Jan. 1, 2020.
Grandview knew it needed to take action. It knew this because the Bible teaches us to welcome the stranger (Exodus 22:21), to love our neighbor (Matthew 22:39), to be ambassadors of reconciliation (2 Corinthians 5:18–20), and to do justice (Micah 6:8).
General Conference will meet again in May 2020. I will be one of over 800 delegates to it. Thus, I’ll be actively working to help our denomination become more healthy and more just. If GC2020 makes sufficient changes, Grandview will not complete the disaffiliation process this year. But if GC2020 fails to undo discriminatory policies, the local congregation will “go with God” into open waters, hoping to join with other people who value what we value about Methodist-flavored faith.
This includes practicing a heart- and mind-led faith that does not ignore personal experience or scientific knowledge in interpreting scripture and in wrestling with the traditions of our faith, which have included both unjust and just, sinful and sacred realities.
The resolution passed by Grandview church says that this local church “reaffirms its biblical commitments and calling, including ministry with LGBTQ persons without discrimination; recommits itself to do justice to our neighbors and members who are marginalized for any reason; and redoubles its intention to cultivate respectful discussion of differences among all who seek to love their neighbors.”
The possibility of leaving our home port comes with many mixed emotions. We have been part of the UMC for 75 years. So there is some grief. If the congregation departs, it will seek to retain ties with mission it continues to value, such as the work of the General Commission on Religion & Race (which also supports disability ministries) and United Methodist Women.
Now, in open waters, there can be stormy seas, but we know that God is present, even in storms, and in fact that God speaks out of the whirlwind (Job 38:1) as well as in a still, small voice (1 Kings 19:12). God can even calm rough waters at the right time (Mark 4:35-41).
So there is also some excitement about the possibility of creating something new and even about simply continuing to “be Grandview.”
I serve a congregation of both queer and straight people of all ages whose lives are an inspiring example of what it means to follow Christ. These people identify as conservative, centrist, and progressive but are united in their belief that God is Love.
On any given Sunday morning, about 250 people gather to be each other’s source of strength, to grow in faith, and to recalibrate our lives toward the God who calls us to do justice, love kindness, and walk humbly in the Way of peace and love.
On every day of the week, our staff and volunteers are visiting with the sick and the grieving, supporting people who have depression and anxiety, keeping people from getting evicted, and making sure school kids and their families have enough food for the weekend.
We’re excited that we were recently able to the join the local effort to eradicate medical debt; our contribution alone, made possible by our Christmas Eve offering, erased half a million dollars of it, setting many burdened people back on their feet again.
This is the kind of life-changing work we’ll continue to do, whether or not our name changes later this year.
To learn more, read Grandview’s “Love Letter” here: https://www.grandviewumc.org/LGBTQI