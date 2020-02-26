The James Beard Foundation released its list of semifinalists for its 2020 restaurant and chef awards Wednesday and there are two locals on the list.

The Horse Inn is a semifinalist for the Outstanding Bar Program.

Taylor Mason, co-owner and chef of Luca, is a semifinalist for best chef in the Mid-Atlantic region.

According to Moira Sedgwick, awards director at the James Beard Foundation, this is a first for Lancaster.

The announcement of who makes the cut to be finalists will be live-streamed March 25 from Philadelphia.

Both The Horse Inn and Luca have received praise far from Lancaster from places like the food team at The New York Times.

Luca also has a fan in Food Network's Alton Brown. The team from the Italian restaurant cooked an invite-only dinner at the Beard Foundation in New York City in 2018.

Kim O'Donnel contributed to this reporting.