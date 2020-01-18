A hundred years after Prohibition: Why did it start? (And did the booze disappear in Lancaster County?)

Brewing beer and distilling whiskey in Lancaster County goes way back, decades before the Founding Fathers gave birth to the nation.
By 1810, the county’s breweries produced 7 percent of the nation’s output of beer. Booze was big business here, even as the temperance movement pushed to preserve the community’s morality by banning alcohol.
So how did we get to that point in history when Prohibition became the law of the land?
Thursday marked the 100th anniversary of the Volstead Act - which was enacted to carry out the intent of the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The 18th Amendment, which banned the manufacture, sale and transportation of intoxicating liquors, was ratified a year earlier, in January 1919, and was subsequently repealed in 1933.
Local scholars and historians shared their insight into why the U.S. stopped, or tried to stop, the flow of booze.
Temperance
Before the 18th Amendment was ratified, the temperance campaign had been on a roll for several generations. Groups such as the Woman’s Christian Temperance Union, the Anti-Saloon League, the National Temperance Society and the National Prohibition Party railed against drinking.
After slavery was abolished, temperance became the great moral crusade in this country, says John M. McLarnon, chair of the history department at Millersville University.
The consumption of alcohol in the U.S. reached its peak in 1830. Per-capita alcohol consumption that year amounted to nearly two bottles of 80-proof liquor per week for every adult in the nation, a staggering amount, Daniel Okrent, writes in “Last Call: The Rise and Fall of Prohibition.”
All that drinking led to problems, especially at work.
“Men would drink not necessarily on the job, but before work and at lunchtime and after work,” McLarnon says. “It was cause for a loss of hours of work. There were a lot of accidents on the job. There’s no such thing as unemployment or worker’s comp, so you lose your job or you get maimed and you can’t work. That means the family’s going to be destitute. The arguments for not drinking were very powerful.”
Some state lawmakers took matters into their own hands and passed laws banning alcohol. Maine was first, prohibiting it in 1846.
Women in politics
The temperance movement often aligned with the push for women’s right to vote.
While people weren’t convinced that men and women were equals, a persuasive argument could be made that women were a community’s moral compass.
“One of the arguments for suffrage was that women were morally superior,” says Elspeth Wilson, assistant professor of government at Franklin & Marshall College.
The suffrage and temperance movements united against vice, saying that men who drank alcohol beat their wives, Wilson says.
As women gained more political power, both movements advanced.
Months after the 18th amendment was ratified, the 19th amendment, giving women the right to vote, was passed by Congress.
The temperance movement also harnessed the anger of those who worried about the waves of Asian, Irish and Italian immigrants coming into the U.S.
“There was this backlash against urban immigrants they thought were changing the character of America, bringing vice to America,” Wilson says.
“The argument was that these large populations were often frequently in the saloons. They were running the saloons. They were the heart of vice in America.”
World War I
The first World War brought a temporary prohibition throughout the U.S. As the country joined allies overseas, Congress and President Woodrow Wilson approved a law banning alcoholic drinks stronger than 2.75 percent alcohol by volume.
“They needed the grain (used to make alcohol) to feed the soldiers in Europe,” McLarnon says. “It was one more step along with way.”
After Congress passed the 18th amendment, states were given seven years to vote on the amendment, with 75 percent of them needed to approve it for it to become the law of the land.
It took less than a year for the necessary three-quarters of states to approve the amendment.