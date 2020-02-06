The Fortna white pumpkin is a cream-colored squash that’s a little sweet. It grows on long vines that yield big harvests.
Yet it was almost lost to the family that named it.
Though the years, one member of the Fortna family continued to grow the pumpkins and make a pie for Thanksgiving. One year, the seeds weren’t harvested and they rotted.
Luckily, that gardener could turn to a Lancaster County heirloom seed bank to continue the family tradition. Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum’s heirloom seed project is a living museum. It’s stocked with 150 varieties of vegetables, herbs, fiber and ornamental plants dating back to 1750. Unlike some artifacts, these seeds need to be planted and grown to harvest the next generation and stay viable.
“We’re committed to preserving seeds from the past to give them a future,” says Joanne Ranck Dirks, heirloom seed project coordinator. “When you preserve furniture or something, you keep it dry, out of the weather. But when you preserve seeds, you have to keep growing them to preserve them.”
The seed project started in the 1980s by Lee Stoltzfus, a museum volunteer interested in heirloom seeds.
These days, Ranck Dirks leads a team of more than a dozen volunteers to grow plants from the seed bank at Landis Valley.
To make sure plants don’t cross-pollinate, they spread them out in several gardens. Each plant has a different isolation distance. For beets, for example, that’s a mile. “So we only grow one beet a year and hope our neighbors aren’t too close,” Ranck Dirks says.
Some of the seeds are grown every three or four years. Others, like the Dr. Martin’s lima bean, are grown every year because they are large and have a shorter shelf life.
The best way to preserve these seeds is to share them. Every year, extra seeds are cultivated, and those plants are sold at Landis Valley’s Herb and Garden Faire, which is May 8 and 9. Packets of seeds are also sold year-round at the store at Landis Valley.
A few dozen seeds aren’t sold to the public, but the volunteers continue to grow them to keep their history alive.
“A citron melon is sort of like a watermelon with no taste,” Ranck Dirk says with a laugh.
But they are still part of our history.
“Citron melons were often sugared and preserved,” she says. Most heirloom varieties are full of flavor.
Some of the seeds were donated by gardeners in the region. Others, Ranck Dirks has hunted down, like the Reiff ground cherries she tracked down in Terre Hill.
The seeds are dried and kept in glass jars on crowded shelves behind a curtain protecting them from light.
It’s a lot to coordinate, but Ranck Dirks would still love to learn about new seeds gardeners grow in their own gardens.