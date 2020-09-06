The tomato plants are giving me that look, the one asking, “May we please be excused?” Although plenty of ripening fruit remains on their slouching and browning vines, they have officially put me on notice: the summer garden party is almost over.

If like me, you’re not ready to part ways with your favorite sun-kissed produce, September is the time to stock up and squirrel away for the months ahead. Making jam, pickles and salsa — all covered in this space over the past few months — are not the only ways to preserve those favorites. “Putting up” can be as simple as making room in the freezer and turning it into a working pantry. With a few storage tricks up your sleeve, you can keep the summer produce vibes all winter long.

Some rules of thumb before you get started:

Not all raw produce is happy in the freezer. Lettuce and cucumbers immediately come to mind.

Freezing does not mean randomly tossing naked vegetables into the refrigerated tundra. Fresh produce needs some kind of protective layer, from plastic freezer bags to freezer-safe containers.

Even the smallest freezers can feel cavernous. Take time to label and date your produce to keep tabs on your goodies and avoid elbow-deep fishing expeditions.

Freeze only what makes you happy and what you know you will use. That may seem obvious, but just because you can freeze something does not mean you should. Take the time to take stock of the produce you like to have on hand during the winter for soups, stews, casseroles or a pot of beans. So if corn is not part of your off-season cooking repertoire, for example, use the space for something else.

A major plus to freezing your own produce is measuring and packaging just what you need for a recipe. For example, I like to portion out 2 cups of roasted poblano chile peppers for bean chili. Next to the name and date, I jot down the amount so that I can retrieve without guesswork. You cannot do that with a giant bag of frozen veg from the grocery store.

Everything must be thoroughly washed, and in many cases, as dry as possible, to avoid ice crystals. Do not waste your time on old, bruised or damaged produce; freezing does not make everything okay.

Use the tried-and-true list below as a guide, expanding your frozen horizons as you see fit.

Bag It

Corn, Whole Ears

Prep: Remove husk and silk and cook in boiling water for 5 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl of ice water to shock for 5 minutes. (This two-part step is called blanching.) Pat dry and completely cool. Wrap in plastic, then in a freezer-safe bag, removing as much air as possible.

Cook: Thaw in refrigerator to let cob soften. Reheat unwrapped in boiling water or in a microwave for 3 minutes.

Corn, Kernels

Prep: Remove the blanched ears from the ice water and with a sharp knife, remove the kernels. Completely cool and portion into freezer bags.

P.S. 1 medium ear typically amounts to about 1/2 cup of kernels.

Cook: Add frozen to cooked dishes. Thaw in the refrigerator and drain if using in salads. Note that the texture may be noticeably softer.

Green Beans

Prep: To blanch or not to blanch is the question. I have frozen them both ways and I can understand why some freezing enthusiasts think blanching makes for a mushy bean. Whatever you decide, make sure your beans are perky and young. If you opt to blanch, consider a one-minute parboil (followed by a one-minute shock in ice water). That way, when you cook the beans they will still have some texture.

To avoid clumping, pat dry the beans (even if you are not blanching) before freezing in a single layer in a sheet pan. Freeze until solid, about 1 hour. Portion in freezer-safe bags, remove air and return to freezer.

Cook: Add frozen, however you prepare. For boiled beans, place frozen beans in boiling salted water for three minutes.

Peppers, Unroasted and Sliced

Prep: Remove stem, membranes and seeds. Slice as you wish and arrange in a single layer on a sheet pan. Pat dry with a towel and place in the freezer until frozen solid, about 1 hour. (This helps avoid clumping.) Portion in freezer-safe bags, removing as much air as possible, and return to freezer.

Cook: Add frozen to cooked dishes.

Note: This method works best for larger peppers. For smaller peppers, remove stem and top membrane, pat dry and freeze whole.

Peppers, Roasted

Prep: With a paring knife, make a slit on one side of a pepper and roast until evenly charred. (This can be done on a grill, in a 400 F oven or on a gas stovetop.) Let cool before peeling. Remove stem, membranes and seeds. Make sure pepper is completely cooled before freezing. Keep whole or chop as you like.

Cook: Add frozen to cooked dishes.

Notes: I have frozen roasted peppers with skins on and off, and my preference is to get the work out of the way. Some cooks argue that the skin comes off easily when frozen, but I have not had that experience.



Tomatoes, Whole

Prep: With a paring knife, make an X incision on the bottom of each tomato. Have a bowl of ice water at the ready. In a medium saucepan, bring 4 cups of water to a boil over high heat. In batches, carefully add the tomatoes and boil until the skins start to buckle and peel away, about 30 seconds. Using a slotted spoon, transfer tomatoes to the ice water. When tomatoes are cool to the touch, remove the skins and core. Completely cool and portion in freezer-safe bags.

Cook: Add frozen to cooked dishes. Do not let thaw before using; you will be disappointed.

Note: Plum, paste or Roma tomatoes are ideal here because they typically contain fewer seeds than slicing tomatoes. Do not bother with cherry tomatoes.

Zucchini

This is handy if you like to bake with zucchini all year long.

Prep: Grate zucchini and let drain. With your hands, squeeze out any remaining water. Measure and pack into freezer-safe bags.

Cook: Thaw in the refrigerator and drain before using.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Winter squash, roasted

After roasting a giant heirloom squash last fall, I had leftovers for days. Once the flesh was completely cooled, I removed the seeds and strings, then scooped the flesh away from the skin. I portioned into bags and containers for pumpkin bread projects later in the season.



Cube It

In the age of automatic icemakers, the ice cube tray may feel like a relic. But in the world of freezer preserving, it is a killer tool. Dust it off and give new life to leafy herbs and other seasonings that will make you feel like a cooking genius.

P.S. Get to know your ice cube tray: not all are the same and may vary in size. For the one I have at home, the cubes amount to about 2 tablespoons.



Leafy Herbs

For cilantro and parsley that needs using up, this is a brilliant hack.

Prep: Remove stems and wash leaves. Pat dry with a towel, or if you have one, in a salad spinner. Finely chop by hand or in a food processor. Place in a bowl and drizzle with oil. Stir until the mixture is glistening and looks like a thick puree. Portion into ice cube trays, cover and freeze.

Cook: Melt in a pan to season rice or toss with pasta. Use as a sauce to top a grilled fish, shrimp, steak or a meatloaf. Thaw and mix with avocado for a variation on guacamole.

Basil and mint are better left whole.

Prep: Wash, stem and dry herbs. Basil, which easily bruises, benefits from a 30-second blanch. Place one leaf in each ice cube mold, then cover with water. Freeze and store in bags.

Use: Add to iced tea, seltzer or cocktails.



Herbs, Peppers, Etc.

If you like Puerto Rican food, or the cuisine of Latin-Caribbean countries such as Cuba, Dominican Republic or Guatemala, you have experienced sofrito. A puree of aromatic vegetables and herbs, sofrito is the flavor foundation of rice, stews and beans. Every cook has her own variation depending on where she grew up and how her abuela taught her. When you freeze it in ice cube trays, the sofrito takes on magic bouillon cube powers, a homemade flavor zipper upper without additives like MSG. My version is inspired by an afternoon with a Puerto Rican home cook many years ago. Her preference is to use culantro, a pointy-leafed herb with a super-concentrated cilantro flavor. Also known as sawtooth and ngo gai, culantro is a staple of Vietnamese markets. Look there if you are intrigued.



Sofrito

Excerpted from “Meat Lover’s Meatless Celebrations” by Kim O’Donnel.

Makes about 2 3/4 cups (about 20 ice cubes).



Ingredients:

3/4 pound mild or sweet peppers (red bell, cubanelle, Anaheim), chopped

1/2 large or 1 small jalapeno chile pepper, seeded and chopped (use a serrano pepper for spicier results)

3/4 cup onion, chopped (1/2 medium onion)

6 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed

1 1/2 cups fresh cilantro leaves, washed and dried

1 medium plum or paste tomato

1 tablespoon dried oregano

2 tablespoons olive oil



Directions:

In a food processor or heavy duty stand blender, puree the peppers, onions and garlic, followed by the cilantro. Pureeing the ingredients in stages helps ensure a smoother puree. Add the tomato, oregano and olive oil and blend until the mixture is thick like a pesto.



Now what?