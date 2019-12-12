Plant a few bulbs in your home now and this winter you can enjoy a dramatic, large red amaryllis or a group of dainty, fragrant paperwhites.
And you don’t have to wait too long for flowers. Some of these plants bloom in as little three weeks.
To have a succession of blooms through the dead of winter and into spring, plant a few bulbs every week or two.
Here’s a guide on how to go about it.
How to grow paperwhites
- Pick a container that’s at least 4 or 5 inches deep. A shallower container may work, but the roots may push the bulb up.
- Unlike many plants, paperwhites do not need soil. They can be grown in soil if you like, but you can also fill your container with pebbles. Borrow from the toy box to plant in marbles or tiny Legos. Dig into your craft supplies to plant in beads.
- These bulbs do not like to be completely buried. Leave about one-third of the top of each bulb extended above soil or growing medium. Set bulbs 1 to 2 inches apart.
- Add water to just below the bottoms of the bulbs. Bulbs will rot if they’re soaking in water.
- Paperwhites bloom in as little as two to three weeks after planting in a room that’s kept at 68 to 70 degrees.
- For longer-lasting blooms, keep the bulbs in indirect light in temperatures around 50 degrees for two weeks. They’ll take longer to bloom, but the flowers will last longer.
- Paperwhite narcissus are native to the Mediterranean and central Asia and were introduced to China 1,000 years ago. Since then, they’ve been a symbol of happiness in the Chinese New Year.
How to grow amaryllis
- These bulbs prefer to be crowded. Choose a container that’s an inch wider than the amaryllis.
- Make sure the container has drainage to minimize bulb and root rot.
- Unlike paperwhites, amaryllis need soil. Use potting soil, preferably a mix with peat moss, which is high in organic material. Leave the bulb about one-third to one-half visible.
- Set the pot in a sunny window.
- When watering, add a houseplant fertilizer with a high phosphorus content to promote blooming.
- When flower buds begin to open, move the plant out of direct sunlight.
- The genus Amaryllis’ name comes from the Greek word amarysso, which means “to sparkle.” They were brought from Peru and South Africa to Europe in the 1700s.
What about waxed bulbs?
Amaryllis bulbs dipped in wax have been trending for the last few holiday seasons. Sellers say the bulb has all the water and nutrients needed to flower. The bulb can go anywhere with no mess. They now can be found at Walmart, Lowe’s and Trader Joe’s.
These waxed bulbs might bloom, but the wax will prevent the roots from growing.
If you want an amaryllis for only this year, try a waxed one. If you want one that will last longer, pass on this trend.
Supports and plant martinis
Often, paperwhites will grow leggy, especially in warm homes. Support with branches (red twig dogwood add a festive pop of color) or bamboo stakes.
Another option is to give them a plant martini. Seriously.
Any unsweetened form of ethanol will stunt the growth by a third while producing the same amount and size of flowers, according to Cornell University’s Flower Bulb Research Program. Researchers found the plants respond well when the water is 5% alcohol. To get a 5% solution from 40% liquor, mix 1 part booze to 7 parts water. Rubbing alcohol (isopropyl alcohol) works just as well, but it is usually 70% alcohol so the dilution rate should be 1 part rubbing alcohol to 10 or 11 parts water.
Don’t share your beer and wine with your plants. These contain sugar and will cause problems.
Can I get my amaryllis and paperwhites to bloom again?
- By taking a few steps, amaryllis will bloom again. Some amaryllis have continued blooming for 75 years.
- After the plant blooms, remove faded flowers to prevent seed formation, which depletes energy. Don’t remove the flower stalk until it turns yellow. Keep the bulb and leaves in a sunny spot for photosynthesis.
- The amaryllis can go outside after danger of frost (in mid-May) or stay indoors in a sunny window.
- In late August, give the amaryllis a dormant season by placing it in a paper bag or box and leaving it in a cool, dry place (about 50 degrees) for eight weeks.
- Eight weeks before you’d like to see flowers, bring it back into a sunny window.
- If you want to force paperwhites to bloom again, they need a few years rest before reblooming. Some gardeners replant them outdoors after blooming indoors. Because these bulbs cost about a dollar each, many buy a new batch each year.
Beyond holiday bulbs, how can I grow spring bulbs indoors this winter?
If you want more color indoors, work ahead to have spring bulbs blooming. Small plants like grape hyacinth, small tulips or jonquils are easier to manage indoors than large plants.
These bulbs require a chilling period called vernalization. This tells the plant when it’s time to bloom.
If you buy some with green growth, no extra chilling is needed.
If you’re starting with bulbs, you may need to plan ahead. Some sellers do the chilling. Otherwise, check the instructions for your bulbs. The chilling time varies but can be up to 16 weeks in 35-45 degrees.
Make a kokedama
One way to plant these small bulbs are in a kokedama, also called a Japanese moss ball or a string garden.
To make one:
- Moisten soil and pack it around the bulb.
- Pack moss (found at craft stores) around the ball of soil.
- Wrap string or thread around the moss ball.
- Tie the string in a knot and hang or place in a container.
- Water the plants every few days by submerging them in a bowl of water and drip dry.
- Once the weather warms up, you can hang them outside.
How do they force bulbs for the Philadelphia Flower Show?
The plants at the Philadelphia Flower Show bloom months early and at exactly the same time.
It’s a complicated dance that’s equal parts science and art, and it requires a lot of planning, said Nate Roehrich, manager of the greenhouses at Meadowbrook Farms, before the 2018 flower show. Meadowbrook Farm is one of the show’s plant providers.
The bulbs are chilled in a cool house, next to the farm’s greenhouses in Jenkintown. When it’s time, they’re moved to warmer spots to bloom.
When can I plant bulbs outdoors?
The best time to plant spring-flowering bulbs, like daffodils and tulips, is fall. This gives them the cold temperatures most need to bloom. In general, between mid-September and late November is the best time.
For fall-blooming bulbs like saffron crocus, the best time to plant is in July or August.
— Source: Penn State Ag Extension