One Christmas season was very special to me. I was working in Boscov’s department store as a “floater.” I always worked wherever I was needed the most.

One evening, I was working in the toy department and a grandmother needed help to find Spice Girls dolls. She was unaware that it was already closing time. I walked her over to the dolls, and she was very happy.

The closing announcement came over the public address system. She said, “I’m so sorry that I’m taking you over your time.” I replied, “That’s OK. I don’t mind.”

I rang up and bagged her purchase, and wished her “happy holidays.” As she left to go downstairs, I called security so they could walk her out to the door of her choice.

When she was in the store a few days later, she stopped by the human resources office. She talked to Dee, the human resources manager. She told her that I had been very helpful by remaining late and handling the situation very nicely.

A few days later, Dee gave me a $10 gift certificate for her compliment. I was glad to receive it because I wanted to purchase a tie bar in the men’s department. I had a special cross with a red flame that I wanted to hot glue to the tie bar.

I took the bar to George in the men’s department, where I purchased it. During that particular week, we had Register Roulette going on. Customers could receive anywhere between a 5% and 50% discount on their purchase. The 30, 40 and 50% discounts were very rare.

George proceeded to ring up the tie bar with my 15% coworker discount. Then he went on to ring in the Register Roulette. I could not see the screen from where I was standing. He told me, “You got 50%.” I replied, “Oh, you were just pulling my leg.” He then turned to the screen toward me and I was very happy and excited. I ended up with a “free” tie bar — and $4.27.

When the grandmother came into the store to do more Christmas shopping, she said “hi.” I thanked her for the compliment, and told her the story. That day, I was wearing the cross-with-the-red-flame tie bar.

I told her that God is so good, and I will continue to wear it all for his honor and glory. Then the grandmother proceeded to say, “God bless you, and have a wonderful Christmas.”

During this Christmas season, look for God’s many miracles in your own life, and be thankful for all of his blessings.

