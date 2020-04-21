In February when I was photographing snow geese at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area, a couple from Maryland told me about photographing eagles at Conowingo Dam. So, in mid-march I drove down to take a look. Although there have been a couple of times in the past few years I’ve seen eagles, I was impressed by the number of eagles flying below the dam at Conowingo. This picture is an eagle flying right over me.

THE METHOD: Nikon D4s camera with a Nikon 80-400 mm lens at 400 mm. Exposure: Shutter speed 1/640 second, aperture f-18 with an ISO of 1600.

Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.