When Evita Colon and Solise White cut the ribbon this Saturday for the official grand opening of A Concrete Rose, their new hybrid micro-winery and boutique bookstore, it will represent the end of a years-long journey and the beginning of a new one.

The grand opening will run from 2 to 7 p.m. and feature a performance from Lancaster’s own Infamous Unstoppables drill team, as well as giveaways and more.

“Everything that we're providing is intentional and from our hearts, so we want everybody to have the experience and feel good walking in,” White says. “We're here to fill the needs in the community in terms of programs and everything. We just want them to feel at home.”

Colon and White have been working on the vision for over three years, culminating in what is now the first Black women-owned winery in the state. The couple, who are partners in both life and business, held a soft opening in September. White operates the front desk and greets customers, while Colon oversees the kitchen, which currently offers tapas ranging from charcuterie and a portobello caprese to salad and wings.

“I love cooking, and I lost my father in June, and he was a chef,” Colon says. “So, I've always been around food and always knew the ins and outs of making a dish with love, from the moment you start preparing it down to the plating. I was a witness to how to do this and how to make people feel good, not just from the look of the plate and the taste, but the energy that you put into it.”

The wine aspect of the business is handled in a way similar to the recently departed Beer Wall on Prince, wherein guests are given a device (in this case, a wristband) that allows them to self-pour their own wine. A small screen at each handle designates both the total amount of wine poured and money spent in a session. White says that the system helps them keep the space family-friendly without having to constantly keep guard over that area of the space.

If You Go What: A Concrete Rose grand opening celebration When: Saturday, Oct. 8, 2 to 7 p.m. Where: A Concrete Rose, 910 S. Duke St. Suite 105 Price: Free to enter More information: aconcreterose.com

The duo makes new wines by the harvest, and currently features a Moscato and fall sangria, with chardonnay and another Moscato variant to come soon. A Concrete Rose paired with Pinnacle Ridge, a winery based in Lansdale, to fill out its stock for its beginning. The space is welcoming, with plush seating and a prominent accent wall designed and painted by Lancaster artist Keisha Finnie.

On the literary side of things, White and Colon keep the shelves stacked primarily with works from across the African diaspora. Colon says that some popular books, such as “Hood Feminism” by Mikki Kendall, will be continually replaced by new copies, while others will cycle in and out. A Concrete Rose recently featured “Black Boy, Black Boy” by local author Ali Kamanda, which sold out at a recent family event.

Future events at the space include regular jazz nights, open mics and Soul Session Sundays featuring visiting and local poets. On Saturday, Oct. 22, artist Bryan “King Prolifik” Hickman will be hosting an “Afroween Paint ‘n’ Sip” event at A Concrete Rose from 6 to 9 p.m.

Though Colon and White say that visitors have already traveled from New York, New Jersey and Washington, D.C., to visit the space, they are most looking forward to being a space for the local community to gather and enjoy themselves.

“This father came in with his kids and sat them on the couch and talked to them about Black history and had them choose a book to add to their library,” Colon says. “So, it's really family-oriented. Those are things that happen at home, and you really don't see many spaces outside to do those sort of things. Just to see parents come to a space where they can educate their kids while still being relaxed, that's very special to us.”