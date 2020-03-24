Believe it or not, this photo is in color.

I’ve shared photos of the Veterans Memorial Bridge a time or two before. I’ll admit, it’s my favorite subject. It’s easy to look at, and the different weather always gives a fresh view for me.

I often stop and photograph the bridge, usually on my way home from work. It’s an easy, quick way to decompress.

But one problem with shooting the same bridge time and again is your compositions can seem repetitive.

On my way home that particular Tuesday, I waited until I got to the York County side of the bridge. Maybe something new would strike me there. It didn’t.

And after I got tired of waiting for birds to emerge from the fog, flying in a V-formation, I decided to work with what I had, which happened to be this gum tree. (Is that really what it’s called?)

It made for an eerie photo and perhaps a look at what was to come: This was taken about a week before the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the state.

I’ve worked from home the past week, though making multiple trips across county lines, and I’m looking forward to photographing this bridge again. Possibly with a rainbow over it, or at least some sun.

THE METHOD: Nikon D5, Tamron 70-200 mm, shot at f-2.8, 1/3200, ISO 320. Processed with Adobe Camera Raw and Photoshop.

Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.