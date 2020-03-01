A 16-ounce canvas: This Lancaster brewery features local artists on a dozen limited-edition beers

One painting’s an abstract acrylic homage to city life.
Another piece is a pastel digital design of a carefree summer adventure.
There’s an ink portrait of a zombie Viking and a cubist graffiti scene.
This artwork’s heading to bottle shops wrapped around 16-ounce cans of beer. Lancaster’s Spring House Brewing Co. is highlighting the artwork of a dozen artists from south-central Pennsylvania on a limited-edition series of beer throughout the year. On March’s First Friday, Spring House will showcase their art in the brewpub as well. Sharing a wide palette of artwork is a way to stand out in the marketplace while promoting local artists.
Resilience XPA beer will help Australian fire victims; These 6 Lancaster County breweries will soon have it on tap
This hazy IPA won Iron Hill's homebrew contest and soon will be on tap in Lancaster; Here's where to get it
Spring House opened in a barn in Conestoga in 2007, making it one of the county’s older modern breweries that have survived. A taproom at 25 W. King St. opened a few years later and the brewhouse moved to 209 Hazel St. five years ago.
The brewery now has its own canning line and is expanding distribution throughout the Mid-Atlantic.
As Spring House grows, so has the craft beer industry and people’s tastes. Staff sat down to question everything from the beers to the logos, says Scott Richardson, director of sales and marketing.
“Everything was on the chopping block,” he says.
They recently tweaked recipes, labels and decided to focus on ways to collaborate locally. Last year, the brewery made special beers for Celebrate Lancaster (an ale) and Extra Give (a hazy India pale ale).
A hundred years after Prohibition: Why did it start? (And did the booze disappear in Lancaster County?)
The limited-edition series will release a new beer every month through the end of the year, with local art on each can.
The brewers and others in management at Spring House poured over about 300 possible labels. They looked for art that was striking, different and would grab someone’s attention on a crowded shelf. They chose their favorite pieces and matched them with beers in the series.
Some of the pieces needed a few edits to fit onto a can or pass label approvals. Still, the art will go beyond a gallery or tattoo shop and into new hands.
“I’m thrilled that my painting is on a beer can,” says Elaina Posey of Lancaster. “It is reaching an audience that would have never seen it otherwise.”
Here’s more about several of the local artists.
Hermit of Sleyhaven India Pale Lager
Artist: Trent Sheaffer, Lancaster.
The art: “The idea for this piece was to express the feeling of overcoming change and how it’s possible to create positive things out of negative situations,” Sheaffer says. “This work is a depiction of a giant radioactive hermit crab who has outgrown his shell and finds a creative solution for a new home. Much of my inspiration comes from nature, creature design and architecture. I find creative freedom in combining these elements that can serve as one.”
Why Spring House picked it: “We just thought this was different. ... It's funky,” Richardson says. “It’s almost grungy in a way. It’s not cute. It’s like of a different world.”
Transmuter Cranberry Sour
Artist: Valerie Hill, Lancaster.
The art: This piece is made from acrylic, oil and spray paint. “The name of it (Transmuter) is some sort of reference to ‘Star Trek.’ My dad played in a band in the ’80s called the Transmuters,” Hill says. “When I was considering the name for the painting that would also name the beer, my mom had the idea and it stuck. I’m really excited to see my artwork and my dad’s old band name in print on a great beer. It’ll great to present to him next Christmas.”
Why Spring House picked it: “We love the fact that this piece had a metallic finish so it almost looks like it’s part of the can itself,” Richardson says. “I have not seen a can that looks like this in the market.”
Skyscraper Hazelnut Coffee Stout
Artist: Elaina Posey, Lancaster.
The art: The painting is an homage to city life and how fondly and colorful Posey remembers it, she says. “I submitted the painting for this call to art because I’ve always thought Lancaster was a little Philly: the colorful blocks building up to the skyscraper symbolizing how awesome Lancaster city has become for food, art, music, diversity, equality, etc.”
Why Spring House picked it: “I love the fact that you can see brushstrokes,” Richardson says. “That's really interesting to see brushstrokes on an actual can. ... Also, you don't see many stark yellow background cans.”
Mid-Afternoon Session Ale
Artist: Charlotte Martin, Lancaster.
The art: “My artwork is a self-portrait, inspired from a summer I spent in a cabin by Lake Pymatuning in Ohio. To me, it’s reminiscent of a particular carefree happiness and sense of adventure. I created the piece in Illustrator because I love the ability to create simple, pure shapes and shadows.”
Why Spring House picked it: “It’s sort of minimalist. We also liked the fact that it’s a single subject,” Richardson says. They also liked the reflection in the water.
2 Heads > 1 Hazy India Pale Ale
Artist: Bryan Bowman, Manheim.
The art: Bowman uses cut paper as a way to add color to line-heavy pieces. “I recently created a body of work that centered on anatomy and relied heavily on cut paper for finished pieces,” Bowman says. “I was challenging myself to make art that used elements of anatomy as striking compositions.”
Why Spring House picked it: “We just felt that his work was so intricate and it was so different in that he cuts paper,” Richardson says. “The colors he uses provide a stark contrast.”