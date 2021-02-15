With capacity and safety restrictions in Pennsylvania restaurants, many Lancaster County businesses have turned their attention toward takeout.

We asked readers to tell us the best places to get takeout in Lancaster County and got well over 200 responses.

The restaurants below each got three or more nominations.

Here are LNP | LancasterOnline's favorite takeout restaurants and businesses.

551 West

551 West is a restaurant and bar that serves a mostly American cuisine. It's well-known for its fish tacos.

One reader said, "Great, consistent food every time, and always in a timely manner."

More information: 551 W. King St., Lancaster | 717-208-3658 | Takeout hours: 10 a.m to 8 p.m. daily | Menu

Blazin' J's

Blazin' J's specialty is hot chicken sandwiches, but the restaurant has other chicken dishes, waffles and sides.

One reader said, "Their chicken sandwiches are the best."

More information: 15 E. King St., Lancaster | 717-945-7197 | Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday | Menu

Cabalar Meat Co.

Cabalar is a butcher shop and an eatery all in one. Their food includes sandwiches, burgers, breakfast and more.

One reader said, "If you have to ask, you haven't tried it. By far, the best restaurant in Lancaster."

More information: 325 N. Queen St., Lancaster | 717-208-7344 | Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; closed Monday and Tuesday | Menu

Cafe East

Cafe East serves Chinese cuisine, sushi and Asian fusion dishes.

One reader said: "Never disappoints! Food is hot, packaged well, and consistently delicious."

More information: 594 Centerville Road, East Hempfield Twp. | 717-892-3858 | Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday to Saturday; 12 to 10 p.m. Sunday | More info

Chellas Arepa Kitchen

Chellas Arepa Kitchen sells an assortment of arepas, which are corn cakes that are crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside.

One reader said: "All of their food is fresh, made to order, and delicious. I haven't had a bad thing on their menu. Large portions as well. You won't hungry when you're done!"

More information: 1830 Hempstead Road, Lancaster | 717-575-9171 | Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday; closed Monday to Tuesday | Menu

DiMaria's Pizza and Italian Kitchen

DiMaria's sells a vast array of Italian dishes from shrimp scampi to tiramisu.

One reader said, "It has the best sandwiches and even though I make my own homemade pizza 99% of the time, the 1% that I buy it, this is where I buy it. Oh, one more thing, they have the best onion rings around!"

More information: 1183 Erbs Quarry Road, Manheim Twp. | 717-208-6028 | Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday; closed Monday | Menu

Eastern Palace

Known as one of the first places in Lancaster for authentic Burmese food, according to their website, Eastern Garden offers authentic Thai and Burmese food, as well as sushi.

One reader said, "They have a great variety of Burmese and Thai food for a great price. The quality is also fantastic!"

More information: 2206 Columbia Avenue, Manor Twp. | 717-208-6356 | Hours: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday to Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday to Saturday | Menu

El Toro Barbacoa

El Toro Barbacoa is Millersville's main spot for barbecue and modern Mexican food. It has everything from burritos to smoked meat platters.

One reader said, "You can taste that the food is labor of love, so delicious! The staff is friendly and knowledgable and the owners, Emily and Gabe, care about their customers."

More information: 14 Blue Rock Road, Millersville | 717-584-3116 | Hours: 12 to 7 p.m. Wednesday to Friday; 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday to Tuesday | Menu

Frisco's Chicken

Frisco's Chicken highlights authentic Peruvian food and drinks, from charcoal chicken to Chicha Morada (a drink made with purple corn, pineapple, cinnamon, green apples and cloves).

One reader said: "Great food and great prices. Plus, they opened up during the pandemic and have done everything right."

More information: 454 New Holland Ave., Lancaster | 717-740-5262 | Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday; closed Monday | Menu

Gourmet Julie's Way

Julie is a home chef, and though she doesn't have an official restaurant, she hand-makes and delivers gourmet takes on food, from a chicken crunchwrap to chicken and waffles.

One reader said: "She provides a new menu of delicious, homemade meals every two weeks. She uses the freshest ingredients and her cooking methods and the way she displays her food is amazing. In addition, she is a young entrepreneur who has a passion for making her customers happy. What an exceptional business she has started!!"

More information: 610-587-1573 | Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday to Tuesday; closed Wednesdays | Facebook page

Himalayan Curry and Grill

Himalayan Curry and Grill serves everything from curries, like chicken tikka masala and chicken saag, to lamb dishes, to authentic Nepali cuisine.

One reader said, "Himalayan Grill is the best! Their food is perfect for take out (meaning it travels well), the service is fast and friendly, and the prices are reasonable!"

More information: 22 E. Orange St., Lancaster | 717-393-2330 | Hours: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; closed Sunday to Monday | Menu

Hong Kong Garden

Hong Kong Garden has been a Lancaster County mainstay since 1980, and its menu features more than 160 food items. Some options include Egg Foo Young and Cantonese Chow Mein.

One reader said, "Excellent food, in or out of their dining room, good prices & personalized service."

More information: 1807 Columbia Ave., East Hempfield Twp. | 717-394-4336 | Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday; 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; 12 to 10 p.m. Saturday | 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday; closed Monday | Menu

Horse Inn

Horse Inn is a Lancaster city staple that uses local ingredients in its food and cocktails. Dishes range from Tips 'n Toast to pork banh mi.

One reader said, "Best burger! Great service."

More information: 540 E. Fulton St., Lancaster | 717-392-5528 | Hours: 4 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; closed Sunday to Monday | Menu

Lucky Dog Cafe

Lucky Dog is known for its laid-back environment and its plethora of food options, from salads to steak.

One reader said, "Great food! Daily specials. Easy to order and pick up! Staff is pleasant and willing to accommodate."

More information: 1942 Columbia Ave., East Hempfield Twp. | 717-392-9208 | Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily | Menu

Nano Grill Food Truck

Though Nano is known for its burgers, it has other food dishes ranging from lobster sliders to crabby fries.

One reader said, "Top notch customer service, excellent Lobster Sliders and amazing dedication. Menu is constantly evolving to even greater choices!"

More information: 1310 Manheim Pike, Lancaster | 717-490-0158 | Hours: 12 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Wednesday to Thursday; 12 to 7 p.m. Friday to Saturday; closed Monday to Tuesday | Facebook

Nino's Pizzeria & Ristorante

Nino's has been in Millersville since 2000. It sells everything from subs to pizzas to calzones and prides itself on using fresh, great ingredients.

One reader said, "Good food. Good service."

More information: 361 Comet Dr., Millersville | 717-872-4511 | Carryout Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m Tuesday to Thursday; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday to Saturday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday | Menu

Nonna Rosa Traditional Italian Kitchen

Nonna Rosa's is perhaps best known for its pasta made in-store, as well as its homemade sausage and from-scratch sauces.

One reader said, "Always fresh and great quality. Best fresh pasta and sausage and bread around."

More information: 363 S. 7th St., Akron | 717-588-2299 | Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday to Saturday | Menu

Rice and Noodles

Rice and Noodles serves authentic Vietnamese food, including fresh spring rolls, sandwiches and noodle dishes. "Fresh food, high energy and honest, friendly service are the keys to our success," the restaurant's website says.

One reader said, "I love the food, the fresh ingredients, the friendly and efficient staff and the good the owners do for the community."

More information: 1238 Lititz Pike, Manheim Twp. | 717-481-7461 | Hours: 10 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. Monday to Saturday; closed Sunday | Menu

Sprout

Sprout is an offshoot of Rice and Noodles - it also sells Vietnamese foods, including pho and banh mi sandwiches.

One reader said, "Love Vietnamese food and their curbside pickup is prompt, perfect and they always greet you with sincerity and friendliness. Food is always delish."

More information: 58 N. Prince St., Lancaster | 717-392-7462 | Hours: 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Monday to Saturday; closed Sunday | Menu

Vigi's Parties

Vigi's Parties is traditionally a catering business, though they also serve takeout & heat-at-home lunches and dinners. Their menu rotates weekly.

One reader said, "Friendly staff; super accommodating when it comes to allergy or dietary restrictions. Great variety each week."

More information: 232 W. Main St., Upper Leacock Twp. | 717-799-4423 | Facebook

Honorable mentions

These are takeout restaurants that got at least one or two nominations in our survey.

- Amos at Stoltzfus Market, 14 Center St., Leacock Twp.

- Beanie's Bar and Grill, 78 W. Main St., Mount Joy

- Belvedere Inn, 402 N. Queen St., Lancaster

- Belly's BBQ, 5503 Main St., East Petersburg

- Brunnerville Hotel, 1302 Front St., Warwick Twp.

- Cafe 1832, 305 Gap Road, Strasburg Twp.

- Caribbean Wave, 701 E. Chestnut St., Lancaster

- Caruso's Italian Restaurant & Pizza Shop, 3545 Marietta Ave., West Hempfield Twp.

- Caruso's Italian Restaurant & Pizza Shop, 2036 Main St., Warwick Twp.

- Cocina Mexicana, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster

- Coffee Co., 1639 Lititz Pike, Manheim Twp.

- Conestoga Wagon, 2961 Main St., Conestoga Twp.

- Cravings Gourmet Deli, 109 Butler Ave., Manheim Twp.

- Double C, 220 N. Prince St., Lancaster

- El Cubano Restaurant, 33 Ranck Ave., Lancaster Twp.

- El Paisano Food Truck, 1725 Columbia Ave., East Hempfield Twp.

- Fireside Tavern, 1500 Historic Dr., Strasburg

- Golden Corral, 2291 Lincoln Highway E., East Lampeter Twp.

- Good Taste Chinese, 910 S. Duke St., Lancaster

- Grand China, 1509 Oregon Pike, Manheim Twp.

- Griddle & Grind, 20 W. Main St., Ephrata

- Gus's Keystone, 1050 W. Main St., Mount Joy

- Gypsy Kitchen, 603 Race Ave., Lancaster

- Harvey's BBQ, 304 E. Main St., Mount Joy

- Homage - cuisines of the West African Diaspora, available at Lemon Street Market, 241 W. Lemon St., Lancaster

- Hot Z Pizza, 2056 Fruitville Pike, Manheim Twp.

- House of Pizza, 101 W. Frederick St., Millersville

- Issei Noodle, 44 N. Queen St., Lancaster

- John J. Jeffries, 300 Harrisburg Ave., Lancaster

- Kabob Station, 247 N. Queen St., Lancaster

- Kanji, 771 E. Main St., Mount Joy

- Katie's Kitchen, 200 Hartman Bridge Road, Strasburg Twp.

- Keystone Steaks, 43 W. King St., Lancaster

- Lickety Split, 209 E. Main St., New Holland

- Lucky Ducks Bar & Grille, 45 N. Market St., Elizabethtown

- Mad Chef Craft Brewing, 2023 Miller Road, East Petersburg

- Max's Eatery, 38 W. King St., Lancaster

- McCleary's Public House, 130 Front St., Marietta

- Melissa's Country Grill, 1426 Lancaster Pike, Drumore Twp.

- Mick's All American Pub, 2428 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street

- Mojo's Asian Cuisine & Sushi Bar, 245 Bloomfield Dr., Manheim Twp.

- Molly's Courtyard Cafe, 17 E. Market St., Marietta

- Namaste Restaurant, 2101 Columbia Ave., East Hempfield Twp.

- Oregon Dairy, 2900 Oregon Pike, Manheim Twp.

- Palermo Pizza & Italian Restaurant, 351 W. Main St., New Holland

- Panda Garden, 649 W. Main St., New Holland

- Park City Diner, 884 Plaza Blvd, Lancaster

- Piccadilly Coffee & Tea House, 483 Royer Dr., Manheim Twp.

- Rachel's Cafe & Creperie, 201 W. Walnut St., Lancaster

- Root, 223 W. Walnut St., Lancaster

- Route 30 Diner, 2575 Lincoln Highway E., East Lampeter Twp.

- Route 66 Restaurant, 45 W. Liberty St. #2700, Lancaster

- Ruffino's Pasticceria, 572 Centerville Road, East Hempfield Twp.

- Sa La Thai, 339 N. Queen St., Lancaster

- Salt and Pepper Italian Bistro, 486 Royer Dr. #102, Manheim Twp.

- Sandwich Factory, 2520 Lititz Pike, Manheim Twp.

- Shogun Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi, 680 Park City Center, Lancaster

- Slate Cafe, 45 E. Main St., Lititz

- Slice of Brooklyn, 241 N. Queen St., Lancaster

- Smokestack BBQ, 15 W. Main St., Strasburg

- Speckled Hen, 141 E. Main St., Strasburg

- Spice Kings, 47 N. Prince St., Lancaster

- Souvlaki Boys, 1 W. James St., Lancaster

- Sushi One, 1961 Fruitville Pike, Manheim Twp.

- Taj Mahal, 2080 Bennet Ave., East Hempfield Twp.

- Terre Hill Family Restaurant, 213 E. Main St., New Holland

- The Fridge, 534 N. Mulberry St., Lancaster

- The Imperial, 26 E. Chestnut St., Lancaster

- The New Cloister Restaurant, 607 W. Main St., Ephrata

- The Pantry, 2715 Marietta Ave., East Hempfield Twp.

- Today's Pizza & Mamma Rita Italian Restaurant, 993 E. Main St., Rapho Twp.

- Two Cousins, 37 W. Main St., Mount Joy

- UnCommon Pizza, 616 Paxton Place #104, Manheim Twp.

- Wasabi, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street

- Yuzu Asian Cuisine, 12 E. McGovern Ave., Lancaster