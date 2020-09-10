Tim Elkner and Megan Ranck grow award-winning dahlias. They shared tips on how to find them, grow them and save them for blooms year after year.

Planting

Dahlias prefer to be planted in warm soil. Plant them in mid- to late-May.

If there is a late-season frost, cover with frost cloth.

Watering

Traditionally, flowers need an inch of water weekly. Dahlias don't have a large root system and need up to two inches of water a week.

Water at the ground level, not from above. This helps avoid stem bending or breaking because the flowers hold water and are too heavy.

Overwatering, especially during planting, can cause the tubers to rot.

Feeding

Fish emulsion once a month gives Megan Ranck's dahlias a boost to add more blooms.

Staking

Dahlias can hold a lot of water. They can grow up to 6 feet tall and the large flowers can be heavy. Staking can help. Ranck adds several layers of trellis netting, at 18 inches and chest-height. Tim Elkner uses tomato stakes.

Storing

Dahlias won’t survive Lancaster County’s cold winters. You can grow this plant as an annual, planting new each year. If you find a variety you like, you can store the tubers during the cold months.

Dig up the tubers 1-2 weeks after a hard freeze.

One plant usually divides into 2-5 plants, depending on the number of “eye.” Either store the tuber and divide in the spring or divide in the fall.

Tubers should be stored in a cool area with no wide temperature changes. Elkner stores his on the steps in his basement leading to an outside door. Ranck stores hers in the basement.

She stores tubers in plastic containers covered with wood shavings with the lid cracked open. Elkner stores his tubers in plastic grocery bags with wood shavings sold for pets. Wax-coated pet food bags are also good storage bags. The tuber itself can be labeled with a marker or label the bag.

Finding

Dahliaaddict.com has more than 2,800 varieties, including where to find them.

Look for varieties thriving in your neighborhood and ask for the details. This avoids the disappointment of trying to grow a dahlia not suited for this climate.

