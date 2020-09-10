Tim Elkner and Megan Ranck grow award-winning dahlias. They shared tips on how to find them, grow them and save them for blooms year after year.
Planting
- Dahlias prefer to be planted in warm soil. Plant them in mid- to late-May.
- If there is a late-season frost, cover with frost cloth.
Watering
- Traditionally, flowers need an inch of water weekly. Dahlias don't have a large root system and need up to two inches of water a week.
- Water at the ground level, not from above. This helps avoid stem bending or breaking because the flowers hold water and are too heavy.
- Overwatering, especially during planting, can cause the tubers to rot.
Feeding
- Fish emulsion once a month gives Megan Ranck's dahlias a boost to add more blooms.
Staking
- Dahlias can hold a lot of water. They can grow up to 6 feet tall and the large flowers can be heavy. Staking can help. Ranck adds several layers of trellis netting, at 18 inches and chest-height. Tim Elkner uses tomato stakes.
Storing
Dahlias won’t survive Lancaster County’s cold winters. You can grow this plant as an annual, planting new each year. If you find a variety you like, you can store the tubers during the cold months.
- Dig up the tubers 1-2 weeks after a hard freeze.
- One plant usually divides into 2-5 plants, depending on the number of “eye.” Either store the tuber and divide in the spring or divide in the fall.
- Tubers should be stored in a cool area with no wide temperature changes. Elkner stores his on the steps in his basement leading to an outside door. Ranck stores hers in the basement.
- She stores tubers in plastic containers covered with wood shavings with the lid cracked open. Elkner stores his tubers in plastic grocery bags with wood shavings sold for pets. Wax-coated pet food bags are also good storage bags. The tuber itself can be labeled with a marker or label the bag.
Finding
- Dahliaaddict.com has more than 2,800 varieties, including where to find them.
- Look for varieties thriving in your neighborhood and ask for the details. This avoids the disappointment of trying to grow a dahlia not suited for this climate.