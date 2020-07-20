While sheltering in place and limiting trips to stores and restaurants, it seems people have been doing a lot more cooking for themselves in the last few months.

As you’ve honed your skills and flexed your new culinary muscles, you may have also gotten tired of experimenting with the same old produce for weeks on end.

It’s time to shake things up, and get acquainted with some unusual produce that will elevate your food prep with unexpected flavors and textures.

You’ll also need advice on how to prepare these somewhat mysterious vegetables, all of which grow around our area.

You might ask the local experts — as we did — such as Diana Stoltzfus of Brook Lawn Farm Market south of Neffsville; Lancaster Central Market standholders Mary Kilgore of Brogue Hydroponics and Conner Smith of Fox & Wolfe Farm; or regional food historian William Woys Weaver, who specializes in Pennsylvania Dutch culture.

Hakurei turnips

If you expect turnips to be fat, purple and a little tough, there’s a sweet, tender alternative in the form of these clusters of flavorful little white globes.

“Those are wonderful raw,” Kilgore says, adding they can be chopped up as a salad ingredient.

“I would also put them in a soup or a stir-fry, where you would typically use a potato,” she says. “It’s just a wonderful texture. It’s not bitter at all ... it’s just crisp and smooth.”

And if you sauté your hakurei turnips with some butter, sugar and kosher salt, you can toss in the green, leafy tops at the end of cooking.

Maitake mushrooms

It’s easy to see where these unusual- looking mushrooms got the nickname hen- of-the-wood. Roosting at farm stands, these fancy fungi are covered with wavy gill-like caps that look like chicken feathers.

“I love roasting or sautéing it over high heat, on the stovetop or roasting it (in the oven) with some butter or olive oil,” Kilgore says. “You can grill it, too.”

In texture, “it resembles meat, and it’s just wonderful,” Kilgore says. “It’s a little earthy, and has a strong flavor.” She sources her market stand maitakes from Sosnowski Exotic Mushrooms in Maryland.

Shishito peppers

These little green peppers are hiding a surprise. Most of them are pretty mild, Stoltzfus says, but one out of every 10 you bite into will be unexpectedly hot — though “not unbearable.”

“It’s like Russian roulette,” Stoltzfus says. “They’re long, skinny, wrinkly peppers,” she says. “I like to do them on the stovetop, in a cast-iron skillet — toss them in a little olive oil and kosher salt. You literally just take it by the stem and pop the whole thing into your mouth and eat it. “It’s something you can throw in a pan and cook over a campfire."

Fairy tale eggplant

A few of these petite, pale purple-and-white-striped eggplants will fit in your hand at once.

They’re sweeter and more tender than their larger, more traditional cousins, and have fewer seeds.

Kilgore recommends cutting these colorful little veggies in half and cooking them on the grill, with the skin on. They can also be roasted with garlic, mint or feta cheese, and finished with balsamic vinegar.

Shoots and microgreens

These tiny leaves and sprouted seeds and legumes, which are quickly harvested miniature versions of lettuce greens and other plants, add strong flavor to salads and stir fries, says Smith.

He carries a wide variety of shoots — pea and sunflower being popular — and microgreen and micro-herb mixes at his stand.

“They’re very flavorful and aromatic,” Smith says. “They’re used in salads, they’re used as a garnish. They’re more nutrient- dense than full-grown lettuce.

“People put them in smoothies, too, as an add-in, and throw them in eggs,” he adds.

Raw pea and sunflower shoots make a great snack right out of the bag, as well.

Pattypan squash

These summer squash look like little scallop-edged flying saucers in white, yellow and green.

“They’re unique because you can eat the whole thing,” Stoltzfus says. “We like to harvest them when they’re tiny.

“There are a few people out there who want a pattypan squash that’s the size of a dinner plate, because that’s how they grew up eating them.” she adds.

They’re baked when they’re big, she says, but Brook Lawn Farm harvests them when they’re young and tender.

"You can saute them whole or you can cut them in half, if you want. They cook very quickly,” she says.

Ground cherries

These little round, yellow, late-summer fruits, which grow in individual husks, have a long history in the region, Weaver says. They’ve been used in Pennsylvania Dutch cooking since the 18th century.

“There are a lot of different varieties,” Weaver says, with subtle flavors that resemble orange, lemon, pineapple or tomato.

They’ve long been used in jams and baked goods by Pennsylvania Dutch cooks, Weaver says, and are being made into pepper-flavored hot sauces for chicken and other dishes.

French breakfast radishes

This variety of sweet, mild-tasting crudité looks like traditional round, radishes stretched out into little fingers.

Sporting edible leafy greens at their tops, these radishes are also good-looking on a plate, with fuchsia bodies and white tips.

Kilgore says they’re good in salads, or roasted with butter and salt. They can be cut in half lengthwise, in preparation for 20 to 30 minutes of baking in the oven, with olive oil and lemon juice.

Recipes

SIMPLE SUMMER SAUTE

This recipe comes from the Erb family at Brook Lawn Farm Market.

Ingredients:

• Olive oil, for cooking

• Garlic, optional

• 1 pound small pattypan squash

• 1 large sweet onion, candy or Vidalia

• 1 one summer squash

• 1 to 2 cups raw sweet corn, cut off the cob

• Your choice of seasoning peppers, sweet frying peppers or sweet red and yellow peppers

• 1 to 2 cups grape or cherry tomatoes or chopped heirloom tomato

• Fresh basil

• Seasonings to taste, such as Penzey’s Mural of Flavor mix, salt and freshly ground pepper

Directions:

Sauté onion and garlic, if using, in olive oil.

When the onion is tender, almost done, add pattypan squash, corn, summer squash and peppers. Cook a few minutes, and then add tomatoes until heated through. Season to taste.

Garnish with fresh basil. Serve as a side dish, or on top of rice for a simple meal.

(Keep in mind that the pattypans cook quickly, so add them toward the end of cooking).

Variation 1: Sauté onion, pattypans and summer squash together. Add 1 can white kidney beans. Mix together with rice seasoned with Penzey’s Chicken Base or Chicken Bouillon. Serve with chicken, drizzled with honey.

Variation 2: Have fun and experiment with ingredients. Add any assortment of veggies for a delicious, colorful meal. Mini eggplants can be chopped and added into the mix, too. Throw in a hot pepper for an extra kick.

GROUND CHERRY TARTS

Here’s a recipe using ground cherries, from William Woys Weaver.

Ingredients:

• 1 batch short crust

• 3 1/2 cups (1 pound) ground cherries

• 3 tablespoons potato starch or flour

• 2/3 cup sugar

• 1/2 teaspoon grated nutmeg

• 2 tablespoons malt vinegar or apple cider vinegar

• Bits of butter

Directions:

Heat oven to 350 degrees F.

Mix the ground cherries with the flour, then add the sugar, nutmeg and vinegar. Line one 8-inch pie pan or 12 (3-inch) tartlet pans with dough.

Fill with the berry mixture and dot with butter.

Bake uncovered for 45 to 50 minutes for the pie pan or, for the tartlets, for 20 to 25 minutes.

As tartlets leave the oven, grate nutmeg over them to bring out the flavor.