With the holiday season in full swing, now is the time to start thinking about putting up this year’s Christmas tree.

Several Lancaster County Christmas tree farms still plan on opening this year, and some have altered their operations in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Here are eight farms in Lancaster County allowing people to cut their own trees for Christmas.

Hunt's Christmas Trees

Address: 465 Stehman Church Road, Millersville.

Phone: 717-330-8102.

Website: huntschristmastrees.com

Open Date: Opened Nov. 21.

Hours: Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday through Thursday: 12- 5 p.m.; Friday: 12-7 p.m.; Saturday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tree Types: White pine, concolor fir, Douglas fir, Fraser fir, Korean fir, and live potted trees.

Details: Masks are required for customers in the pre-cut display area, in the gift shop, before being seated on the hayride and when it is not possible to keep a safe distance. There may be longer waits for hayrides due to safety modifications.

Heritage Tree Farms

Address: 142 Church Road, Rothsville.

Phone: 717-626-2559

Website: heritagetreefarm.net

Open Date: Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hours: Friday through Saturday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Horse drawn wagon rides: Saturday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tree Types: Fraser fir, Douglas fir, concolor fir, and blue spruce.

Details: Not offering tree tagging for the 2020 season.

Elizabeth Farms

Address: 262 Hopeland Road, Lititz.

Phone: 717-626-8733.

Website: elizabethfarms.com

Open Date: Opened Nov. 21.

Hours: Monday: Closed; Tuesday - Friday: 1 - 5 p.m.; Saturday through Sunday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Closed Thanksgiving Day.

Tree Types: Fraser fir, Douglas fir, concolor fir, and Colorado spruce

Details: There will be no fresh cut wagons to get trees. Smaller wagons will operate for tours of the farm. Pre-cut trees will be available and organized by size. Gift shop will be open but capacity will be limited.

Country Barn Farm Market

Address: 211 S. Donerville Road, Lancaster.

Phone: 717-872-1554.

Website: countrybarnmarket.com

Open Date: Black Friday.

Hours: Monday through Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tree Types: Douglas fir, Fraser fir, Canaan fir, concolor fir, and White pine.

Details: New for 2020, guests may ride a train to cut their own Christmas trees. Admission is $6.50 per person.

Bowser's Christmas Tree Farm

Address: 551 Stauffer Road, Lititz.

Phone: 717-627-7071.

Website: bowserschristmastreefarm.com

Open Date: Friday.

Hours: Daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tree Types: Douglas fir, blue spruce, and Bowser's brings in pre-cut Fraser fir trees.

Miller's Christmas Tree Farm

Address: 470 Trail Road N, Elizabethtown.

Phone: 717-367-8564

Website: millerschristmastreefarm.com

Open Date: Opened Nov. 21.

Hours: Thanksgiving Day: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Monday through Friday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tree Types: Douglas fir, Fraser fir, blue spruce, Turkish fir, Nordmann fir, Balled live trees.

Details: Masks will be required in the precut tree section, wreath and greens area, and checkout line. If a guest is unable to wear a mask for health reasons, they are asked to social distance. Handwipes will be available to wipe off handles of saws in between uses.

Abe's Christmas Tree Farm

Address: 2305 Butter Road, Lancaster

Phone: 717-397-0109

Website: sites.google.com/site/abestreefarm

Open date: Black Friday.

Hours: Friday, 12 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 12 to 5 p.m.

Tree types: Douglas fir.

Details: Masks required, capacity limited at peak times. The springhouse is closed. Cash or check only.

Strickler's Evergreens

Address: 136 Governor Stable Road, Elizabethtown.

Phone: 717-823-7641.

Website: bit.ly/Stricklers

Open date: Black Friday.

Hours: By appointment only. Thursday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday 12-5 p.m.

Tree types: Douglass fir, and a few Korean fir. Selection is limited.

Details: Call to schedule an appointment. Masks and social distancing required.