Who doesn’t love an edible love note? These local options cover the gamut, from hand-dipped strawberries and hearts of chocolate to cookie boxes, all with socially distanced ordering and pickup in mind.

Miesse Candies & Ice Cream Parlor

On the menu: Heart-shaped cocoa bombs in three flavors (cocoa, mocha and chai); assorted confections in a heart-shaped box; nonpareil-studded chocolate lollipops; chocolate covered cherries and white or dark chocolate-dipped strawberries by the pound. Strawberry orders must be placed by Wednesday, Feb. 10.

Where: 118 N. Water St., Lancaster.

Hours: Mon.-Thurs. 9 a.m to 4 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 9 a.m to 6 p.m.; store will be open on Sunday, Feb. 14, 12 to 5 p.m.

To order: 717-392-6011; miessecandies.com. Curbside pickup available.

The Pressroom Restaurant

On the menu: A mix of white and blonde (think dulce de leche) chocolate-dipped strawberries by the half or full dozen.

Where: 28 W. King St., Lancaster

To order: 717-399-5400; cdn.jotfor.ms/203564923919161. Orders must be placed by Wednesday, Feb. 10 for curbside pickup Feb. 12-14, 4-8 p.m.

(Disclosure: The Pressroom is owned by Steinman Communications, the parent company for LNP | LancasterOnline.)

Wilbur Chocolate

On the menu: The signature Wilbur buds packaged in various containers, including hearts, tins and square boxes.

Where: 45 N. Broad St., Lititz.

To order: 888-294-5287 for curbside pickup; wilburbuds.com. Orders can be placed Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for pick up Monday - Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wish You Well Bakery

On the menu: Red velvet whoopie pie with whipped white chocolate ganache; passionfruit cheesecake; chocolate chip cookies and their signature chocolate mavericks (chocolate shortbread filled with white chocolate ganache) by the dozen; brunch items include quiche Lorraine and chocolate babka.

Where: 341 E. Liberty St., Lancaster.

To order: wishyouwellbakery.com for Sunday., Feb. 14 pickup (9 to 11 a.m.) or local delivery (5 miles). Order deadline: Friday, Feb. 12.

Harvest Moon Bagels

On the menu: Three Valentine-themed boxes, including assorted baked goods (with a vegan option) and a dozen heart-shaped decorated sugar cookies.

Where: 47 N. Queen St., Lancaster.

To order: harvest-moon-bagel-co.square.site for curbside pickup, Feb. 12-14.

Spence Candies

On the menu: Hand-dipped pretzels, cherry cordials and caramels, with pre-packaged and custom build-your-own box options. Hand-dipped strawberries (available in milk, dark or white chocolate) available Thursday, Feb. 11 to Saturday, Feb. 13, with 24 hour-advance notice.

Where: 558 E. High St., Elizabethtown.

Hours: Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To order: 717-361-9366.

Nearby, outside the county options:

Éclat

On the menu: Bean-to-bar truffles, bonbons and wafer-thin mendiants along with caramels, drinking chocolate and a slew of botanically-inspired bars from master chocolatier Christopher Curtin. His nine- and 16-piece box of heart-shaped filled bonbons includes flavors such as elderflower caramel and smoked cinnamon orange.

Where: 24 S. High St., West Chester.

To order: eclatchocolate.com; 610-692-5206. Curbside pickup is available.

Hours: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The store will be open Sunday, Feb. 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hershey’s Chocolate World

On the menu: Heart-shaped assortment, “I Love You” eight-ounce bar and the filled Roses Milk Chocolate Meltaway and Lava Cake kisses, to name a few.

Where: 101 Chocolate World Way, Hershey.

To order: Review the catalog on hersheys.com/chocolateworld, then call 717-374-3428 to place order and arrange curbside pickup.