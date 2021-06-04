Though it may end up a walk between the raindrops, a live and in-person First Friday in Lancaster city is here. Be sure to check venue websites for potential time changes and guidelines regarding mask wearing and social distancing.

curio. Gallery & Creative Supply (106 W. Chestnut St.)

Warwick High School art teacher Angie Hohenadel recently illustrated a children's book, "Soar," which features pages of nature-influenced paintings. Art from the book will be on display until June 26. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Deerfoot Downtown (348 N. Queen St.)

Brian Lehman, “Anatomy of a Sketchbook” reception

Artist Brian Lehman takes visitors through his sketchbook in a guide through the artistic process. Wine and cheese will be available for guests. 6 to 8 p.m. Freiman Stolzfus Art Gallery (142 N. Prince St.) "Symphony of Spring, Part II" Stolzfus says in a press release that this show is meant to "express the return of exuberant life and hope, especially meaningful after a difficult year." 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Lanc Living Realty (309 N. Queen St.)

“Less and More Fiber Art Show”

Emily Allen will be on hand to showcase an array of macraweavings. 5 to 8 p.m. Lancaster Galleries (34 N. Water St.) Explore the fantastical "Many Worlds" exhibition by painter Alex Cohen. 4 to 8 p.m.

Pennsylvania College of Art & Design (204 N. Prince St.)

“Art Heals” Outdoor Art Installation Unveiling

Artist and inaugural PCAD Healing Arts Artist in Residence Jennifer Quigley will be unveiling a new, largescale public art project that will showcase the healing power of art. Music will be provided by Heather Vidal. 5 to 8 p.m.

Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen (335 N. Queen St.)

Members of the Cumberland Valley chapter of PGC will be on hand to showcase their crafts. 5 to 8 p.m.

Realm and Reason (213 W. King St.)

David Laporte Rodriquez reception

Bringing together abstract paintings and intricate animal portraits, artist David Laporte Rodriguez hosts his first reception since the COVID-19 pandemic. Light refreshments will be available. 5 to 9 p.m.