Who doesn't love to indulge in some sweet treats in the morning? Even if it is bitterly cold out.

Since the mid-1960s, families around the United States have celebrated Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, an annual holiday that occurs on the first Saturday in February. This year, it falls on Saturday, Feb. 6.

The tradition has found its way to Lancaster County, where several ice cream specialists serve up some tasty treats for their hungry customers to enjoy.

Here are the local eateries offering Ice Cream for Breakfast specials on Saturday.

Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Smorgasbord

Located at 2715 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, this family restaurant will be offering a handful of delectable treats Saturday morning. They'll be serving frozen dessert with their staple breakfast selection. These sweets will be served between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Fox Meadows Creamery

Found at 2475 W. Main St, Ephrata, Fox Meadows Creamery will be serving ice cream, specialty treats and café drinks from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Good Life Ice Cream & Treats

Located at 2088 Fruitville Pike, Good Life Ice Cream & Treats will be serving 22 flavors of ice cream and breakfast, including its specialty peanut butter with chocolate covered bacon. Treats will be served from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Lickity Split

Found at 209 E. Main St., New Holland, Lickity Split will be whipping up tasty ice cream treats Saturday morning. Make sure to call in advance to make your reservation. Options for time slots include 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., and 9:30 a.m. Popular items such as ice cream on pancakes, hot fudge long john boats, and sticky bun sundaes will all be on the menu.

Miesse Candies and Ice Cream Parlor

Located at 118 N. Water St., Miesse Candies and Ice Cream Parlor will be holding its celebration from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Miesse's special for the day will be its signature chocolate chip cookie sandwiches, just $5 each.

Splits & Giggles Cafe

Found at 500 W. Lemon St., Splits & Giggles Café will be holding its sixth annual Ice Cream for Breakfast Day celebration starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday. There are two ways to participate this year: order online or in-person on Saturday at the takeout window. If you decide to order online, kits will be delivered on Friday, Feb. 5. Some of the servings include unique hand-crafted ice cream sundaes, and homemade vegan brownies.

Max's Eatery

Located at 38 W. King St., Max's Eatery will begin its Ice Cream for Breakfast Day celebration bright and early at 9 a.m. Saturday morning. The details on the specials are still being ironed out but the soft serve will be flowing, waffles waffling and shakes shaking. The specials will be available until dinner service begins.

Oregon Dairy

The Milkhouse Ice Cream Shoppe at Oregon Dairy, located at 2900 Oregon Pike between Neffsville and Brownstown, will be serving up its menu of special ice cream treats from 7 to 11 a.m. Specials include a cinnamon swirl milkshake, sticky bun ice cream bowl, ice cream parfait banana sundae and both chocolate delight and strawberries n' cream waffles.