Eight Lancaster County artists are among the nominees for the 53rd annual Art of the State, which will be an online-only art exhibition this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lancaster County nominees, all of whom will have works in the virtual exhibit that will launch Sunday, Sept. 13, are:

— Daniel Burns, a painter from Lancaster, with a work titled “Last Words.”

— Scott Cantrell, a painter from Landisville, with a piece called “The Past Isn’t Dead, It Isn’t Even Past.”

— Amy Edwards, of Lancaster, a jewelry artist, with a necklace titled “Sage.”

— Bob Hughes, of Conestoga, a redware artist, with a piece called “Presidential Pig.”

— Becky McDonah, of Millersville, with a metal sculpture titled “Seeds and Synthetics: A Need for Sustainable Sustenance.”

— Christopher Pollock, of Strasburg, who specializes in train photography, with a black-and-white photo called “Face to Face.”

— Janette Toth-Musser, of Columbia, with two colorful abstract paintings called “Wars of the Roses.”

— Shelby Wormley, of Lancaster, with a photograph titled “Reflections,” from the “Assemblage: A Photographic Representation of Black Togetherness” exhibit in York.

Statewide awards in the categories of painting, photography, craft, sculpture and work on paper are usually announced at an in-person reception in June at the State Museum of Pennsylvania, where the exhibit is usually held.

Because the museum is closed because of the pandemic, winners will be announced in a prerecorded message at 2 p.m. Sept. 13 on Facebook and Twitter.

Also that day, a 360-degree online gallery will launch on the state museum’s website, allowing visitors to virtually “walk” through the 6,000-foot gallery inside the State Museum, which contains the exhibit’s 108 works by 109 artists from 29 Pennsylvania counties.

Finalists in the juried show were selected from more than 1,900 entries.

The exhibit will remain in place through the end of the year.

For more information about the exhibit and how to view it once it’s online, visit statemuseumpa.org/AOS2020.