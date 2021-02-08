President Gerald Ford first recognized February as Black History Month in 1976.

In his acknowledgment of the month, Ford called upon the public to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”

There are several educational and artistic events in Lancaster County to celebrate Black History Month, with topics ranging from Black, queer activism to game shows on Black history, to ensure their stories are told, acknowledged and celebrated.

Below is a list of events currently scheduled for the month. Some organizers are still finalizing details of their events.

'Protection' Mural Unveiling

A collaborative mural at the Ware Center. Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition partnered with Black queer artists Kearasten Jordan and Pilisa Mackey.

More information: Was unveiled Friday, Feb. 5. Continues through February | Free | More info

'While I Breathe, I Hope' Art Exhibition

The Pennsylvania College of Art and Design (PCA&D) is hosting "While I Breathe, I hope," a collaboration between CORE Gallery and BLAC (Black Led Art Coalition). A virtual walk through will also happen.

More information: Friday, Feb. 5, to Friday, Feb. 26 | Free | More info

Showing, discussion of 'I Am Not Your Negro'

YWCA Lancaster is virtually hosting a movie night and dialogue around the film "I Am Not Your Negro." Conversation will be led by Venus Ricks, YWCA Equity Training and Strategy Specialist; Gerald Wilson, member of the African American Historical Society of South Central Pennsylvania and retired shift commander with the Lancaster Bureau of Police.

More information: Tuesday, Feb. 9 | 6 to 7:30 p.m. | Free | More info

Education, Accessibility, and Activism: Perspectives from Rising Leaders

Panelists Carolin Mejia, Nzingha Wright, Taylor Enterline and Tyler Kearny-Good will speak on education, accessibility and activism. Event is hosted by SafeHouse Lancaster.

More information: Wednesday, Feb. 10 | 7:30 p.m. | Free | More info

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader - Black History Edition

Crispus Attucks Community Center will host a Facebook Live with local leaders to see if they're smarter than 5th graders. Leaders have a chance at winning between $500 and $1000 for their organization, or an organization of their choice.

More information: Saturday, Feb. 20 | 3 to 4 p.m. | Free | More info

QPOC: Celebrating Black Queer Activists

A discussion on "intersectionality and [remembrance] of Black queer lives lost due to police violence," hosted by the Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition.

More information: Sunday, Feb. 21 | 6 to 8 p.m. | Free | More info

Grab & Go Soul Food Lunch

Crispus Attucks is hosting a free soul food lunch, featuring fried fish and shrimp, mac and cheese, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy.

More information: Thursday, Feb. 25 | 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Free | More info

'Parable of the Sower' Book Club

Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition's first book club book will be "Parable of the Sower" by Octavia Butler.

More information: Sunday, Feb. 28 | 6 to 8 p.m. | Free | More info