The seventh annual Recovery Day Lancaster — like many events in 2020 —will look different this year. Since 2014, people in recovery and those who support them have gathered on a Saturday in September to observe National Recovery Month and celebrate sobriety with stories, speeches and song.

In the past, people have come together to show support for the journey of sobriety. They’ve formed a circle, held hands and recited the serenity prayer. They ran or walked a 5K. They’ve shared a meal and shared their stories.

The event, which in previous years has seen attendance of 500 to 700 people, is a way to show the community that recovery happens and to normalize the recovery process. This year the event will be held virtually, but there are still plenty of ways to join in a shared experience and help make recovery visible to others.

“Recovery Day Lancaster, at least for me, is a celebration of recovery in addition to bringing an awareness to the general public that recovery does happen,” says James Severson, Lancaster Recovery Alliance co-chair and committee member. “There’s this feeling of hope and healing. That’s actually our theme this year: hope and healing.”

The virtual event takes place from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 19 and will be livestreamed on the Lancaster Recovery Alliance Facebook page as well as The Cultured Professional Network — a locally based podcasting platform.

In preparation for the event, the Lancaster County Recovery Alliance is seeking video submissions from the community. People are encouraged to film themselves reciting the serenity prayer, sharing a personal message about recovery or defining what recovery means to them and email or use WeTransfer to submit their videos to lancasterrecovery@gmail.com. Video submissions will be gathered and edited for use during the virtual broadcast. The due date for submissions is Sept. 6.

Severson says the organization is also trying to figure out a way to incorporate music into this year’s virtual event as well.

“Music has always been a part of our day and we don’t want to lose that,” Severson says. “It’s been challenging this year to say the least to go from a live event to virtual.”

People also can participate in socially distanced 5Ks, organized their own 5Ks, or do their own virtual 5K outside or even on a treadmill. People can join in on weekly socially distanced 5K events taking place all over the county.

Details can be found on the Lancaster County Recovery Alliance Facebook page. Traditionally, Severson says, past events have included a walk through the city to help raise visibility for recovery issues.

“We’d normally do a walk during our event to bring some attention to the fact that recovery is happening in our community,” Severson says. “It makes our communities healthier if we embrace our recovery community as opposed to ostracizing or throwing them in jail or trying to ignore them.”

Severson, who, besides working in the field, is also in recovery himself, says this year has been a challenge, especially for those new to recovery.

“The pandemic has really been a challenge for those in early recovery,” Severson says. “All of what we know is to say ‘Hey, get out there and be a part (of the recovery community) and help others,’ and the health systems and government is saying stay apart.”

But, Severson says, the COVID-19 pandemic also has taught the recovery new ways of coming together through online meetings and phone calls.

“If you’re struggling with addiction issues, know the help is there,” Severson says. “Reach out. It’s worth it. When they say that you can have a life beyond your wildest dreams, it’s easy to say it and it’s hard to believe it, but it’s true.”