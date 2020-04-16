While you’re homebound, you may be looking around your house and thinking of all the things you need to do to get organized. Don’t overlook your bathroom, where a few simple steps can help you make the room just right.

“The word I hear the most when people need help is, ‘overwhelmed,’ ” says Kathy Schlegel, owner of Organized Enough in Millersville. “People are stuck and just don’t know where to start. When they are home, they know they should get started, and they can’t, so they often want to escape the situation. ... I help people get unstuck so that they can become the people they know they can be, if only they could get organized.”

When it comes to tackling your bathroom, try these ideas:

Toiletries and cosmetics

“Like most things, toiletries, cosmetics and other beauty products come with an expiration date,” says Melissa Groff, owner of Namastay Organized in Lancaster. “Once products are opened and exposed to air and light, bacteria can start to grow in them.”

Heat and humidity, often present in a bathroom, can degrade products, she says, making them less effective, which can be particularly problematic for items like sunscreen.

“Other products to pay attention to are cosmetics, which come with a period-after-opening date,” Groff says. “Usually found on the bottom of the product, it shows you that once you have opened the product you typically have between three and 24 months to use it. To keep track, I like to label them using a sharpie and a piece of tape (or a label maker) to ensure that the product works and isn’t harboring bacteria that can cause breakouts.”

Schlegel says products can quickly stack up in a bathroom. “I find that people accumulate items they no longer use or like such as lotions, makeup and fancy bath products. Some of these are gifts and are never used,” she says. “Sometimes, people want to try a product, and then find they do not like it. Once you decide you will not be using it, toss it.”

Medications

Medications also will be clearly labeled with an expiration date, and it’s important to pay attention to the date, Groff says.

“Expired medications can not only lose their effectiveness but also become a risk to take as their chemical composition changes,” she says. “Taking an expired antibiotic to treat an infection may be dangerous if it’s lost its potency. Some medications can also become contaminated by bacteria.”

If you find expired medication, be sure to dispose of it properly. “The medicine’s label may have specific disposal instructions which should be followed,” Groff says. “The DEA also hosts a National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day each year to ensure safe disposal of unneeded or outdated medications. When you can’t make it to a take-back program, mix the medication with dirt or kitty litter and then seal it together in a container before disposing. Some even require flushing.”

Once you have cleaned out your medications, use a simple storage solution to keep them organized.

Towels

Go through your towels and throw out worn-out ones while cutting down on extras.

“I recommend two sets of towels for each household member, in good condition, with no holes,” Groff says. “Keeping to a color scheme like white for adults and color towels for kids will make it easy to spot which sets go where.”

Groff has a simple rule to follow when it comes to deciding which towels are really worn out: “If you wouldn’t let a guest use a towel, then it might be time to repurpose it. Towels with signs of wear can easily be reused by cutting into small pieces for household cleaning to get more use out of them.”

Near-empty bottles

“When you get to the bottom of a soap or shampoo bottle, either decide to grab the last few ounces with a creative solution, or send them on to recycling,” Groff says.

She suggests putting a squeeze-bottle cap on a pump bottle so you can store the bottle upside down or cutting the top off of the bottle and squeezing the remaining contents into a small travel bottle.

“If you’re not willing to do that, time to rinse it out and set in the recycling,” she says.

Nail polish and hair care

While nail polish doesn’t necessarily “expire,” it will degrade over time, so Groff recommends using an opened bottle within two years.

“I recommend only keeping a few nail polishes on hand and letting your salon manage all of the stuff that goes along with a really great manicure,” she says.

For hair care, keep accessories to a minimum.

“Hair accessories tend to multiply,” Groff says. “They can be frustrating and easy to lose. Keep your stash simple and go through it routinely. Toss anything that is damaged and donate anything that is no longer your style. Keeping it streamlined will have you using more of what you like to wear.”

Look for storage solutions that make it easy to keep your hair accessories organized.

Don’t overlook your hairbrush.

“An easy way to remember is to check it any time you get your hair cut and/or colored,” Groff says. “Make sure to keep it relatively clean and free of dead hair and other buildup — that can contain bacteria and dust that isn’t great for hair and you may be bringing it back into your freshly washed hairstyle. Toss your hairbrush if the bristles are curled, melted, separated or missing.”

Product samples and trial sizes

Collecting product samples and trial sizes of your favorite products can be a slippery slope, Groff says, because they are useful when traveling but often accumulate faster than you can use them.

“Keep all the products that you plan to actually use while traveling together in a container or bag that you can grab and go the next time you are packing,” she says. “I like to keep mine in a vinyl mesh pouch and what I don’t use each trip, I evaluate whether it should be donated.”

As for product samples, Groff recommends putting products in one spot and dedicating a day to experiment.

“On Fridays you try a new cleanser or facial oil, etc.,” she suggests.

Counter clutter

Once you’ve gone through everything in your bathroom, pay extra attention to the counter, which is a major source of visual clutter, Groff says.

A cluttered counter not only distracts from the aesthetic of the room but can cause a negative impact in other ways as well.

“Clutter is distracting and fatiguing,” Groff says. “Studies have actually shown that mothers who describe their home as ‘cluttered’ had a stress hormone profile indicative of chronic stress, are fatigued and experience more depressed mood. A Princeton study found a cluttered environment leads to poor focus and decreased productivity.”

Find ways to corral clutter with decorative bins or countertop storage solutions.

Clearing off the countertop is essential for your mental and emotional well-being, Groff says.

“A disorderly external environment is indicative of internal chaos,” she says. “Find a home for each item in another place and experience a healthier home and a healthier you.”

