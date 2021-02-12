Valentines Day dinner

Do you cook Valentine's Day dinner at home instead of going out? What dishes and desserts do you make to show your love for your family or your significant other?

 METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION

With the current combination of COVID-19 and snowstorms every other week, you can be forgiven for waiting to make Valentine's Day plans.

In case you've forgotten, it's this Sunday, Feb. 14. Thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the events calendar looks quite different in Lancaster County than it did for Valentine's Day holidays of years past.

Below are a handful of of virtual and in-person events happening Valentine's Day weekend. All venues with in-person events stress the wearing of masks and social distancing.

In-person events

Highland Presbyterian Church

What: "Heart Hunt," a Valentine's Day themed treasure hunt around the grounds of the Highland Presbyterian Church

When: Throughout the month of February

Price: Free

Phantom Power

What: Country Fried Two-Piece Valentine's Shin-Dig, featuring DJs spinning country vinyl, bingo and prizes.

When: 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14.

Price: Free

More info: facebook.com/phantompowerpa

Strasburg Railroad

What: Riding "The Elegant Express," a private train ride for couples featuring a meal and a glass of wine.

When: Sessions are available between Friday, Feb. 12 and Sunday, Feb. 14.

Price: $65 per person

More info: strasburgrailroad.com

Tellus360

What: Valentine's Day show with The Bailey Fulginiti Quartet w/ three-course dinner

When: 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14.

Price: $60 for couples, $120 for a table for four and $180 for a table for six.

More info: tellus360.com

Virtual events

Lancaster Farm Sanctuary

What: The Great Farm Sanctuary Tour, a virtual tour of the animals on the sanctuary. The video will be pre-recorded and made available for streaming for ticket buyers. 

When: 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14

Price: $25

More info: facebook.com/lancasterfarmsanctuary

Lancaster History

What: 17th Annual Valentine's Day "Stay-at-Home" Gala, featuring a virtual program.

When: 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13

Price: Tickets begin at $50 per person

More info: lancasterhistory.org

Tellus Valentine's thing

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags