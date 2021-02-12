With the current combination of COVID-19 and snowstorms every other week, you can be forgiven for waiting to make Valentine's Day plans.
In case you've forgotten, it's this Sunday, Feb. 14. Thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the events calendar looks quite different in Lancaster County than it did for Valentine's Day holidays of years past.
Below are a handful of of virtual and in-person events happening Valentine's Day weekend. All venues with in-person events stress the wearing of masks and social distancing.
In-person events
Highland Presbyterian Church
What: "Heart Hunt," a Valentine's Day themed treasure hunt around the grounds of the Highland Presbyterian Church
When: Throughout the month of February
Price: Free
Phantom Power
What: Country Fried Two-Piece Valentine's Shin-Dig, featuring DJs spinning country vinyl, bingo and prizes.
When: 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14.
Price: Free
More info: facebook.com/phantompowerpa
Strasburg Railroad
What: Riding "The Elegant Express," a private train ride for couples featuring a meal and a glass of wine.
When: Sessions are available between Friday, Feb. 12 and Sunday, Feb. 14.
Price: $65 per person
More info: strasburgrailroad.com
Tellus360
What: Valentine's Day show with The Bailey Fulginiti Quartet w/ three-course dinner
When: 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14.
Price: $60 for couples, $120 for a table for four and $180 for a table for six.
More info: tellus360.com
Virtual events
Lancaster Farm Sanctuary
What: The Great Farm Sanctuary Tour, a virtual tour of the animals on the sanctuary. The video will be pre-recorded and made available for streaming for ticket buyers.
When: 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14
Price: $25
More info: facebook.com/lancasterfarmsanctuary
Lancaster History
What: 17th Annual Valentine's Day "Stay-at-Home" Gala, featuring a virtual program.
When: 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13
Price: Tickets begin at $50 per person
More info: lancasterhistory.org
Tellus Valentine's thing