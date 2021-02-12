With the current combination of COVID-19 and snowstorms every other week, you can be forgiven for waiting to make Valentine's Day plans.

In case you've forgotten, it's this Sunday, Feb. 14. Thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the events calendar looks quite different in Lancaster County than it did for Valentine's Day holidays of years past.

Below are a handful of of virtual and in-person events happening Valentine's Day weekend. All venues with in-person events stress the wearing of masks and social distancing.

In-person events

Highland Presbyterian Church

What: "Heart Hunt," a Valentine's Day themed treasure hunt around the grounds of the Highland Presbyterian Church

When: Throughout the month of February

Price: Free

Phantom Power

What: Country Fried Two-Piece Valentine's Shin-Dig, featuring DJs spinning country vinyl, bingo and prizes.

When: 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14.

Price: Free

More info: facebook.com/phantompowerpa

Strasburg Railroad

What: Riding "The Elegant Express," a private train ride for couples featuring a meal and a glass of wine.

When: Sessions are available between Friday, Feb. 12 and Sunday, Feb. 14.

Price: $65 per person

More info: strasburgrailroad.com

Tellus360

What: Valentine's Day show with The Bailey Fulginiti Quartet w/ three-course dinner

When: 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14.

Price: $60 for couples, $120 for a table for four and $180 for a table for six.

More info: tellus360.com

Virtual events

Lancaster Farm Sanctuary

What: The Great Farm Sanctuary Tour, a virtual tour of the animals on the sanctuary. The video will be pre-recorded and made available for streaming for ticket buyers.

When: 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14

Price: $25

More info: facebook.com/lancasterfarmsanctuary

Lancaster History

What: 17th Annual Valentine's Day "Stay-at-Home" Gala, featuring a virtual program.

When: 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13

Price: Tickets begin at $50 per person

More info: lancasterhistory.org

Tellus Valentine's thing