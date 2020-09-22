Not everything this fall has been canceled.

Corn mazes are sprouting up throughout Lancaster County’s countryside. Some of these mazes can be solved in 15 minutes. Others have extra challenges to make the journey hours long. Outside the cornfields are activities for kids and grown-ups, plus fall food like cider donut sundaes and fried whoopie pies.

Read on for our 2020 guide to Lancaster County’s corn mazes.

Amish Farm and House

Where: 2395 Covered Bridge Drive, Lancaster

Dates: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The corn maze usually ends in October.

Details: This 2-acre corn maze has a house on the hill quilt pattern and takes about 15 minutes to complete.

Activities and events: Tickets for the maze include access to the 15-acre farm. There are additional tours and activities.

Cost: Adult tickets are $8.95.

COVID-19 changes: Masks are required.

More info: amishfarmandhouse.com; 717-394-6185

Cherry Crest Adventure Farm

Where: 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks.

Dates: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Also open Columbus Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Season ends Nov. 7.

Details: This 5-acre maze in the shape of a pickup truck has more than 2.5 miles of paths. An easy option takes about 20 minutes. The intermediate option takes about 45 minutes and the difficult option takes up to two hours to solve.

Activities and events: Outside the maze are more than 60 activities, games and rides. New this year: Sproutsville has doubled in size and there’s a new Lil’ Farmers’ Playland including a new slide made from a combine. Flashlight mazes will be open Fridays and Saturdays. Watch fireworks Oct. 10, Oct. 17 and Nov. 7. Nov. 7 is pumpkin madness festival.

Cost: Tickets start at $16.95.

COVID-19 changes: Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the farm. Visitors are asked to wear masks when inside buildings, on the farm tour wagon ride and when in areas where you can’t social distance.

More info: cherrycrestfarm.com; 717-687-6843

Corn Cob Acres

Where: 191 College Avenue, Mountville.

Dates: Starting Saturday, Oct. 3, hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday. Also open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Columbus Day. Season ends Nov. 1.

Activities and events: In addition to the corn maze, there are more than 50 activities. Saturday, Oct. 31, kids in costumes can trick-or-treat from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $14.99.

COVID-19 changes: Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the farm. Visitors must wear masks.

More info: corncobacres.com; 717-285-7748

Country Barn

Where: 211 S. Donerville Road, Lancaster

Dates: In October, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Also open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Columbus Day.

Details: The 5-acre maze has a train theme and takes about 45 minutes to complete. There’s also a small corn maze in the shape of Spookley the Square Pumpkin.

Activities and events: In addition to the maze are more than 20 activities including a pick-your-own pumpkin patch. New this year is a train ride for kids and adults. The flashlight maze will be open Friday nights. Pumpkin demolition day is Nov. 7.

Cost: Tickets start at $13.

More info: countrybarnmarket.com; 717-872-1554

Foxchase Golf Club

Where: 300 Stevens Road, Stevens

Dates: Open year-round.

Details: This ground of this maze is a golf course. Nine holes of golf (or foot golf with a soccer ball) were built in the cornfield next to the golf course.

Cost: $5 for one round; $10 for unlimited play, which includes a hot dog and soda.

More info: foxchasegolf.com; 717-336-3673

Oregon Dairy Corn Maze

Where: 1289 Creek Road, Lititz

Dates: Starting Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Flashlight required after 6 p.m. The season ends Nov. 1.

Details: The theme of this 15-acre corn maze is Let the Games Begin. Well, Maybe Not. It will take 45-60 minutes to solve.

Activities and events: In addition to the corn maze, there’s a pumpkin patch for picking (open 10 a.m.-5 p.m.) and more than a dozen activities.

Cost: Tickets are $12 for adults.

COVID-19 changes: Online tickets will be available in addition to on-site sales. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the farm. Guests will receive their own pencil for their maps instead of reusing pencils. Instead of sharing materials, pumpkin painting and carving kits will be available to buy. Masks are required in areas where people can not be socially distant.

More info: oregondairy.com; 717-656-2856 ext. 247.