Picture a property with six bedrooms and 7 1/2 baths. There’s 5,800 square feet of interior living space, and 3,800 square feet exterior. It boasts a wine cellar, remote-control blinds and a kitchen so sleek the fridge blends right in to the cabinetry.

Oh, and it’s located in New York City’s Upper West Side.

It’s the type of luxury property many of us will never get to experience first-hand. It’s so lavish, that for everyday folks, it’s hard to put a price on it other than “a lot.”

That’s exactly what “3 in a Million,” a new YouTube real estate show, asks contestants to do. People who are not acquainted with luxury lifestyles are asked to tour a luxury property for 10 minutes and guess its price. The person who guesses the closest to the actual listing price wins a cash prize.

The cheerful host is Talia McKinney, a 2002 graduate of Penn Manor High School. McKinney is a real estate agent at The Serhant Team, one of the country’s highest-earning real estate companies. You may recognize her boss, Ryan Serhant, from the Bravo TV show “Million Dollar Listing New York.” McKinney has appeared on several episodes of that show herself.

But in “3 in a Million,” McKinney takes center stage as host. The show premiered Oct. 12 on YouTube via LISTED, Serhant’s new media company. And McKinney isn’t the only Lancaster County connection to the show. She says Jack Ruhl, also of Lancaster, worked behind the scenes on the show.

McKinney took a few minutes off from showing and selling luxury properties to answer a few questions about her new show, “3 in a Million.”

HOW TO WATCH To watch “3 in a Million,” visit LISTED’s YouTube channel at bit.ly/3inaMillionLNP.

How is “3 in a Million” different than other real estate shows out there?

It gives people the amazing experience of seeing design details in a luxury listing. It has a game show “feel” but is not competitive and everyone “wins” because they get to explore and appreciate these listings. Also, it’s fun and exciting to have people see things they couldn’t even imagine in a home in the best city in the world!

What was the best part of watching everyday people explore a luxury listing they may not otherwise have access to?

(The) best part is definitely seeing people enjoy the experience, be surprised and amazed and use their best guessing skills to estimate the asking price.

What was your favorite luxury listing featured in the season, and can you tell us a bit about the property?

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

My favorite listing that we shot is at 60 Riverside Blvd.: 6 beds, 7.5 baths spanning 5,847 square feet interior and 3,852 square feet exterior. The apartment is a duplex, has 20-foot ceilings, a private swimming pool and is a short walk to Central Park.

This is ideal for me. I ran cross country, track and swam at Penn Manor and I ran cross country and track at Kutztown University. Since moving to New York City 14 years ago, I started doing marathons and triathlons. A few years ago, I started volunteering with The Achilles Group. I volunteer as a guide by running with visually impaired runners and athletes with disabilities, the meeting spot for volunteering is close by this building, so that’s a huge plus. Also, I’d be able to train in my own pool, run and bike close by in the park.

Tell me a bit about LISTED, the media network “3 in a Million” is on.

I have worked on The Serhant Team selling residential real estate with Ryan for 4 years as a top producer on the team. Ryan and the creators of LISTED approached me last year to be the host of “3 in a Million,” and I am so pumped for it. Ryan just started his own media network, LISTED by Serhant. It is the first Real Estate media network of its kind, revamping traditional television for the new digital space. LISTED focuses on bringing fun and interactive content, using real estate as a vessel to explore design, food, adventure, journalism and more.

Did COVID-19 affect the filming or production of the series at all?

Yes, it did affect filming. We started shooting over the winter and we were hoping to get all episodes finished by summer. We obviously had to stop shooting for a few months, during this time I quarantined with my mom in Lancaster for seven weeks.

We got back to filming in August. The creators behind the show are rockstars (Adrian, Puma, Angeline and Jack) and did amazing with the timeline we had and with production, so we are ready to go.

The silver lining in having to stop production is that I got to wear winter and summer outfits for the episodes!

What to read next