5 must-have fashion accessories for Fall 2020 (Yes, you can wear these at home)

Now that fall is officially here, we’ve seen some major accessory trends emerge on the runway to look out for this season.

Since most of us are spending more time at home and have fewer social events on the calendar, it makes sense to focus on accessories that we can enjoy wearing at home as well as on the go. Designers recognize that being at home doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice your need for self-expression. This fall is all about bold jewelry, bright outerwear and colorful leather.

Here are some trending fall items that will instantly elevate your look this season.

Gem Jewelry

Massive gem earrings, necklaces and bracelets have been spotted all over the runway this season. Usually, big pieces come with big price tags. But luckily for us, designers opting to use costume jewelry instead of the real deal make this season’s jewelry trend accessible and affordable. Pastel pinks and emerald greens are among the most popular gem colors we’ve seen this fall. If you’re someone who believes that too much is just enough, take this bold look a step further by pairing gems and pearls together like designer Prabal Gurung.

Wear It at Home: Need to quickly pull yourself together for a conference call? The drama of a statement earring can easily fool your coworkers into thinking that your robe is a wrap dress.

Silk Scarves

If you packed away those silk neck scarves you wore in the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s, now is the time to pull them out of storage! This fall, the fashion industry has a fresh take on the Bourgeois style: leaning heavily into classic pieces like tweed, blazers, tailored trousers, knee-length pleated skirts and, of course, the silk neck scarf. These scarves pair easily with a variety of styles, so no matter what your wardrobe, you can still be on trend this season. If you’re unsure where to begin, try pairing a patterned neck scarf with a white button-down top. This is a can’t-go-wrong combination that creates splash of color that stands out against the crisp, white fabric of your shirt.

Wear It at Home: Silk neck scarves are another example of how one accessory can instantly take your look from sloppy to refined. Wear your silk scarf at home this fall for warmth and you’ll already be prepared for those impromptu zoom calls from the office.

Capes

A well-known but often misunderstood accessory, the cape is a sleeveless cloak that can be worn as either a coat or a sweater. This year, designers like Michael Kors, Marc Jacobs and Miu Miu agree that now is the perfect time for this cozy yet oh-so-chic accessory to make its comeback, and we couldn’t be more thrilled. There are a few color themes that are standing out this year, particularly subdued beiges and vibrant oranges. If you’re going for a casual look, choose a pull-over cape with less structure and fewer embellishments. For a more polished look, add interest and definition to your cape by choosing a fabric that is bright in color and sturdy in texture.

Wear It at Home: The cape is your golden opportunity to essentially wear a fashion-forward blanket around your house for the foreseeable future. Don’t squander it.

Headbands

Whether metallic, jeweled, colorful, or chunky, headbands have become increasingly top-of-mind this season. With so many designers reviving this forgotten accessory for use in their fall lines, you’ll be able to find the perfect match to complement your personal style. The key to nailing this trend is choosing a headband that is lavish and thick enough to make it attention-grabbing. Your headband should be the focus of your ensemble, and we can’t stress enough: the bolder, the better!

Wear It at Home: Have months of quarantine nearly destroyed your beauty regimen and wreaked havoc on your hair? Slap one of these crown-like headbands on to take attention away from split ends or roots and you’ll immediately feel like a queen.

The Necklace Bag

When it comes to handbags, do you prefer a small crossbody instead of a large, heavy tote? If so, this season’s necklace bag might be the next item to land on your fall shopping list. Fashion houses such as Givenchy, Prada and Lacoste are combining colorful leathers with geometric shapes to create a pouch that’s functional in use and whimsical in style. Necklace bags hang from a thin strap or chain and are ideal for holding one or two small items, like hand sanitizer, lip gloss, or a credit card.

Wear It at Home: Use your necklace bag to carry around small items that you use throughout the day, like eye drops, lip gloss, hair ties … maybe even a small snack! It’s the perfect lightweight accessory for walks through the park or around the neighborhood.