I’ll miss watching the Olympics this summer. Though it’s understandable that the Tokyo games have been postponed until 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it sure would have been nice to have the distraction of reveling in the opening ceremonies, watching world-class gymnastics and listening to Quarryville native Johnny Weir exploring Japanese culture with his broadcasting partner, Tara Lipinski.

And, strangely enough, I actually have some idea of how the athletes are feeling — to not be competing on the world stage this year after all their hard work.

Forty years ago this month, a member of my family suffered a similar fate after President Jimmy Carter’s administration decided the United States team would boycott the Moscow Olympics over the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

It robbed my brother-in-law, Reading native Greg Fredericks, of his chance to go for the gold in the 10,000-meter race for which he had qualified.

While I would much rather have watched Greg running in Moscow, on TV from my Stroudsburg living room that year, his disappointment also yielded a weekend of entertainment in Washington, D.C., that I will never forget.

As a consolation prize for the sacrifice of their years of training, the Olympic athletes were invited to the White House and Capitol Hill, and a tribute concert at the Kennedy Center, on the U.S. Olympic Committee’s dime. Each athlete was allowed to bring two guests that last week in July 1980 — and, accompanying Greg’s wife, my sister, Anne, and I won the other golden ticket.

The athletes were given medals by legislators in a ceremony outside the Capitol. We were invited to a picnic lunch on the White House lawn — where a young Amy Carter ran right by me in her bare feet, two Secret Service agents trailing behind her.

President Carter shook hands with every athlete, and announced to the assembled guests, “Y’all are welcome to come into the White House if you want to.”

I said hello to a couple of the Lennon Sisters as I took Carter up on his invitation. Turned out some of the evening’s coming attractions were mingling with the athletes.

We were all allowed to just wander around parts of the White House, looking at the artwork and the decor, and brushing past famous athletes like runner Edwin Moses.

I was a big fan of the Bee Gees and their younger brother, Andy Gibb. When I spotted Andy on the White House lawn, I pulled off my high-heeled shoes so I could race over for an autograph before he got away.

He was one of the best-looking celebrities I’ve ever seen up close. My hands shaking, I dropped the pen I was proffering for his autograph.

He accidentally stepped on my hand, and apologized: “Oh, sorry, love.”

OK. I was really, really sorry that my brother-in-law was missing his shot at Olympic glory. But for a brief moment, I couldn’t believe my good fortune.

I also snagged an autograph from Jamie Farr of TV’s “M.A.S.H.” who was posing in his tuxedo with any athlete or family member who asked.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

That night, there was a pretty spectacular tribute to the athletes at the Kennedy Center.

Gibb and “Fame’s” Irene Cara duetted on “Don’t Go Breakin’ My Heart.” Singer Patti LaBelle rocked the house and went out into the audience to dance with some of the athletes as she sang.

And Mr. Spock himself, Leonard Nimoy, served as emcee and narrator of an orchestral piece, Aaron Copeland’s “Lincoln Portrait.”

I’ve always appreciated these celebrities being there to honor a bunch of athletes who were forgotten by many people.

The venue went silent as Olympic boxer John Bumphus walked down the aisle with a torch held high; the Olympians got a standing ovation, and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

The boycott had some effect, I suppose. I had visited Moscow in 1978, and had seen how heavily the 1980 Olympics were already being promoted, with posters and trinkets and a ubiquitous Russian bear mascot in the stores. Perhaps America’s absence was a damper on the party.

But while I had the time of my life in Washington, I’m still heartbroken that Greg missed the chance to earn a medal that might have altered the course of his life.

Fortunately, Greg is still recognized as an Olympian, and invited to speak to school groups in my hometown of State College.

His picture is in the sports museum at his alma mater, Penn State, where he still holds records from his running days.

But seeing him compete at those Moscow Olympics would have been mighty sweet.

Those entertaining days in Washington remain a fond memory, but they reside in my brain next to thoughts of what might have been.

“Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.