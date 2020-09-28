If you want to learn about houseplants, gardening and growing your own food, there are dozens of classes, online and in-person throughout October.

Throughout the Lancaster County region, there are hands-on classes teach things like how to make compost, grow your own mushrooms and make a pumpkin planter.

There also are lots of virtual events to learn something new about plants and wildlife plus manage stormwater.

There are more than 40 events to help your houseplants and improve your landscape.

The in-person events are limited to small groups so don’t wait to sign up.

If you have any additional events or talks to share, email enegley@lnpnews.com

Thursday, Oct. 1, 1-2:30 p.m. Show-stopping Autumn Perennials. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center will cover attractive, ecologically-friendly plants that shine in the fall. $29. Details: mtcubacenter.org.

Friday, Oct. 2, 10-11:30 a.m. Beyond the Green Carpet: Native Grasses. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center will profile native grasses, sedges and rushes for sunny and shady sites. $29. Details: mtcubacenter.org.

Saturday, Oct. 3, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Growing a Greener Garden. This webinar from Penn State Ag Extension will cover growing new and old perennials, weird vegetables and winter sowing. $15. Details: https://extension.psu.edu/growing-a-greener-garden.

Saturday, Oct. 3, 10-noon. Grow Your Own Mushrooms. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center will show how to grow edible mushrooms on logs. $39. Details: mtcubacenter.org.

Saturday, Oct. 3, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Pop-up Plant Bar with Terrarium Therapy at Makers Market at The Shops@Rockvale, 35 S. Willowdale Dr., Lancaster. Build your own succulent arrangement, prices vary from $5-$60. Pre-registration is suggested. Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1465358657188243.

Saturday, Oct. 3, 11 a.m.-noon and 2-3 p.m. Halloween Planter workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown. $35 includes container, pumpkins and gourds, supplies, embellishments and four fall plants. Register at 717-392-4875 or kensgardens.com.

Saturday, Oct. 3, 1-2 p.m. Fall-fruiting Trees and Shrubs. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center will showcase the best species that provide beautiful, late-season fruit with high nutritional value for birds. $29. Details: mtcubacenter.org.

Sunday, Oct. 4, noon-5 p.m. Volunteer work day at Urban Edge Farm, 117 Reedy Lane. Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/2926302977648216.

Sunday, Oct. 4, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Plant Exchange hosted by Lititz Garden Club and Lititz Historical Foundation in the gardens behind the museum building at 137-145 E. Main St., Lititz. Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/2746253225420965.

Wednesday, Oct. 7 through Oct. 31. Bonsai exhibit from the Susquehanna Bonsai Club at Hershey Gardens. Included with garden admission. Details: Hersheygardens.org.

Thursday, Oct. 8, 6:30-8 p.m. Pumpkin Succulent Planter workshop with Terrarium Therapy at Old Republic Distillery Tavern, 3 Dutchland Ave., Ephrata. $50, includes pumpkin, plants and supplies. Details: bit.ly/SPumpkin.

Thursday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m.-noon. Rescuing the American Chestnut. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center presents the results of programs to save the American chestnut from extinction. $29. Details: mtcubacenter.org.

Friday, Oct. 9, noon-1 p.m. Garden Hotline Live! October Oddities. This webinar from Penn State Ag Extension will answer fall gardening questions from around the state. Free. Details: bit.ly/OctHotline.

Saturday, Oct. 10, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Fall Gardening Saturday: Putting Your Garden to Bed. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center has tips on how to protect perennials over winter, encourage sites for beneficial insects and manage leaves. $19. Details: mtcubacenter.org.

Saturday, Oct. 10, 11 a.m.-noon. Air Plant Wreath workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $30 includes materials to make one wreath. Details: 717-768-3922 or kensgardens.com.

Saturday, Oct. 10, 11 a.m.-noon. and 2-3 p.m. Botanical Pumpkin workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown. $15 includes pumpkin and materials. Register at 717-392-4875 or kensgardens.com.

Saturday, Oct. 10, 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Fall Gardening Saturday: Autumn is for Asters. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center focuses on asters. $19. Details: mtcubacenter.org.

Saturday, Oct. 10, 1-2 p.m. Fall Gardening Saturday: Native Evergreens for Year-Round Interest. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center covers broadleaf and needle-leaf evergreens. $19. Details: mtcubacenter.org.

Saturday, Oct. 10, 1-3 p.m. The Beauty of Botany plant identification walk at Nolde Forest Environmental Education Center, 3025 New Holland Road, Reading. Free. Details: bit.ly/BotanyWalk.

Saturday, Oct. 10, 2-4 p.m. Foraging Wild Roots for Coffee and More at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $20. Details: hornfarmcenter.org or 717-757-6441.

Sunday, Oct. 11, 1-2:30 p.m. Elderberry Remedies. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center focuses on elderberries, from cultivation to making syrup with the berries. $29. Details: mtcubacenter.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 13, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Backyard Composting at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. In partnership with York County Solid Waste Authority, this workshop will teach how to site and construct a compost bin. $25, includes materials to make a bin. Details: bit.ly/BYCompost or 717-757-6441.

Tuesday, Oct. 13, 7-8:30 p.m. Addressing Nuisance Aquatic Plant and Algae Problems through Pond Water Quality Testing. This webinar from Penn State Ag Extension will teach pond and lake owners how to collect water samples. Free water testing is available. Free. Details: bit.ly/PSAlgae.

Wednesday, Oct. 14, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Women Rooted in Agriculture: Virtual Farm Experience. This webinar from Penn State Ag Extension is a virtual tour and conversation of Megan Burley, an ag teacher who runs a berry and cut flower business. Free. Details: bit.ly/WinAg.

Wednesday, Oct. 14, noon-1 p.m. Green Stormwater Infrastructure series: Lessons Learned Through Long Term Research. This webinar in a series from Penn State Ag Extension covers the lessons from Villanova’s stormwater management research. $5. Details: extension.psu.edu/stormwater-infrastructure.

Wednesday, Oct. 14, 6-7:30 p.m. Pumpkin Succulent Planter workshop with Terrarium Therapy at Hershey Public Library, 701 Cocoa Ave. $50, includes pumpkin, plants and supplies. Details: bit.ly/PumpkinPlanterH.

Wednesday, Oct. 14, 7-8:30 p.m. Amateur Herbalist: Garlic. This webinar from Penn State Ag Extension covers how to grow garlic. $5. Details: bit.ly/AHGarlic.

Wednesday, Oct. 14, 7-8:15 p.m. Preserving Herbs for Winter Use. This webinar from Penn State Ag Extension focuses on storing herbs. $5. Details: bit.ly/HerbsforWinter.

Wednesday, Oct. 14, 6-7 p.m. Nature Hour: Identify Trees During Any Season. In this virtual talk from Lancaster Conservancy, learn how to identify trees. Free. Details: bit.ly/IDTrees.

Thursday, Oct. 15, 10-11:30 p.m. Organic Landscape Management. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center focuses on how the grounds of Glenstone, an art museum, are managed without synthetic herbicides. $29. Details: mtcubacenter.org.

Saturday, Oct. 17, 11 a.m.-noon. and 2-3 p.m. Fall Terrarium workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown. $20 includes plants, soil and embellishments. Bring your own container or buy one at the store. Register at 717-392-4875 or kensgardens.com.

Sunday, Oct. 18, 1:30-3 p.m. Pumpkin Succulent Planter workshop with Terrarium Therapy at Bube’s Brewery, 102 N. Market St., Mount Joy. $50, includes pumpkin, plants and supplies. Details: bit.ly/PPBubes.

Monday, Oct. 19, 4-6 p.m. Beginner Food Growing: Putting Your Garden to Bed. This webinar from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society covers how to how to put your garden to bed for the winter. Free. Details: bit.ly/GardenBedPHS.

Tuesday, Oct. 20, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Backyard Composting at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. In partnership with York County Solid Waste Authority, this workshop will teach how to site and construct a compost bin. $25, includes materials to make a bin. Details: bit.ly/BYCompost or 717-757-6441.

Wednesday, Oct. 21, noon-1 p.m. Green Stormwater Infrastructure series: Putting the Green in Green Infrastructure. This webinar in a series from Penn State Ag Extension focuses on the plants in stormwater management. $5. Details: bit.ly/3cCPPwf.

Thursday, Oct. 22, 6-7:30 p.m. Soil Health: Testing and Amending Your Garden Soil. This webinar from Penn State Ag Extension covers how to collect and interpret a soil test. Free Details: https://extension.psu.edu/soil-health-testing-and-amending-your-garden-soil.

Friday, Oct. 23, 10-11:30 a.m. Moss Mania. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center is all about moss. $29. Details: mtcubacenter.org.

Saturday, Oct. 24 and weekends through Nov. 1. Pumpkin Glow at Hershey Gardens. Included with garden admission. Hersheygardens.org.

Saturday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (plus Sunday, Oct. 25) Managing Invasive Plants. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center covers identifying and managing invasive plants. $139. Details: mtcubacenter.org.

Saturday, Oct. 24, 11 a.m.-noon. Intro to Hypertufa workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $30 includes pumpkin and materials. Register at 717-392-4875 or kensgardens.com.

Saturday, Oct. 24, 11 a.m.-noon. and 2-3 p.m. Fall Terrarium workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown. $20 includes supplies to make three containers. Register at 717-392-4875 or kensgardens.com.

Saturday, Oct. 24, 2-3 p.m. Fall Shrub Maintenance workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown. Free but registration is required. Register at 717-392-4875 or kensgardens.com.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, noon-1 p.m. Green Stormwater Infrastructure series: Planning and Designing Cost-Effective Green Streets: Case Studies and Lessons Learned. This webinar in a series from Penn State Ag Extension focuses on a range of planning and design approaches. $5. Details: bit.ly/3cCPPwf.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 1-3 p.m. Must-have Native Shrubs for Fall Color. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center will include top native shrubs for color, fruit and bark plus ecological benefits. $29. Details: mtcubacenter.org.

Saturday, Oct. 31, 11-noon. Air Plant Terrarium workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown. $30 includes supplies and plants. Register at 717-392-4875 or kensgardens.com.

Saturday, Oct. 31, 2-3 p.m. Fall Perennial Maintenance workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown. Free but registration is required. Register at 717-392-4875 or kensgardens.com.

And looking into November:

Sunday, Nov. 1, 1-2:30 p.m. Bring Bluebirds to Your Garden. This webinar from Mt. Cuba Center will share tips to support bluebirds. $29. Details: mtcubacenter.org.

Wednesday, Nov. 4, 7-8:30 p.m. Corner of the Garden: Gardening as you Age. This webinar from Penn State Ag Extension teaches how to garden smarter as you age. $5 Details: https://bit.ly/3kLCgxo.

Thursday, Nov. 5, noon-1 p.m. Green Stormwater Infrastructure series: Planting Green Infrastructure Systems for Success. This webinar in a series from Penn State Ag Extension focuses on how to choose and plant trees, shrubs and perennials for different stormwater zones. $5. Details: bit.ly/3cCPPwf.

Saturday, Nov. 7, 9-11 a.m. The Living Landscape at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. This ecological adventure walk will focus on broad patterns of landscape plus micro-ecosystems. $15, includes materials to make a bin. Details: hornfarmcenter.org/the-living-landscape-2020 or 717-757-6441.

Saturday, Nov. 7, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Pop-up Plant Bar with Terrarium Therapy at Makers Market at The Shops@Rockvale, 35 S. Willowdale Dr., Lancaster. Build your own succulent arrangement, prices vary from $5-$60. Pre-registration is suggested. Details: bit.ly/3hWX5Ek.