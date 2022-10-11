After an event that was mostly virtual in 2021, the Red Rose International Film Festival returns live and in-person for its third iteration this weekend.

On Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15, over 30 films will be screened at both Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse and the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design (PCAD). Films are designated into six two-hour blocks.

On Saturday night, the filmmakers will gather at the Fulton Theater for an awards ceremony.

“We screened more than 150 submissions from 20 different countries this season,” Creative Director Ian Long said in a press release. “We’re extremely happy with the 31 films we’ve chosen to represent RRFF in Year 3. The audience is going to love the variety of offerings.”

Tickets are $5, and students from Millersville University and PCAD can get in free with student IDs.

For more information on the Red Rose International Film Festival, visit redrosefilmfestival.com.